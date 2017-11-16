This set of natural glass whiskey tumblers looks a lot more like the glassware used by our great great grandfathers than the modern mass-produced glasses we’re all more familiar with.
Each of these glasses are individually handmade by the Xaquixe Glass Studio in Mexico from selected recycled glass, in a strict fair trade environment ensuring the people who do the work get properly paid.
There are subtle variations in color and shape as each is shaped by hand from one of the 19 resident glass blowers. Only 100% lead-free recycled glass is used, and each set comes with 4 glasses, and a hand-numbered card.
Buy Here
Related Posts
Bohemian Guitars is a small Atlanta-based company with South African founders, they became enamored with the homemade guitars that were being created in the poorer communities of South Africa and decided to bring the concept to the rest of the world. Each of their metal bodied guitars is made by hand, the wooden fret board…
Read More
The MecArmy Brass EDC Flashlight is waterproof to two meters and contains a micro USB rechargeable lithium ion battery – so you’ll never be left scrambling for replacement batteries. It has a six hour battery life and recharges in one hour, with an output of 130 lumens and a 59 meter beam distance. The torch…
Read More
The Rag and Bone Man is a small company run by friendly Londoners Paul and Lizzie. Traditional rag and bone men have plied the streets, junkyards, and workshops of England for centuries – collecting scrap and junk before repurposing it or recycling it. This conrod bottle opener is one of Paul and Lizzie’s more recent…
Read More
The Singer Track1 Chronograph is the first foray into the world of horology by the world famous team at Singer Vehicle Design – a company that builds what are unquestionably the greatest reimagined Porsche 911s you’ll find anywhere. The movement chosen for the Singer Track1 is staggeringly complex, in fact it’s only been previously used…
Read More
The new REV’IT! Alpha RF Chinos are an alternative to the standard moto-pant offerings of either Kevlar denim or leather. Chinos offer a more office-friendly look for those who work in corporate environments, where jeans would raise eyebrows and leather pants would lead to a desk clear-out. Each pair of Alpha RF Chinos have an…
Read More
Pagnol have a well-earned reputation for making highly functional motorcycle gear with an understated style that not only looks good, but is also assured to never go out of style. The company was founded by the friendly Paulo Rosas, and it quickly made inroads into the notoriously difficult world of high-end motorcycle gear. Now counting…
Read More