This set of natural glass whiskey tumblers looks a lot more like the glassware used by our great great grandfathers than the modern mass-produced glasses we’re all more familiar with.

Each of these glasses are individually handmade by the Xaquixe Glass Studio in Mexico from selected recycled glass, in a strict fair trade environment ensuring the people who do the work get properly paid.

There are subtle variations in color and shape as each is shaped by hand from one of the 19 resident glass blowers. Only 100% lead-free recycled glass is used, and each set comes with 4 glasses, and a hand-numbered card.

