This is the twin turbocharged V8 engine from a McLaren P1 LM, it has a larger 4.0 liter displacement when compared to the original 3.8 liter P1 V8, it also produces more power and more torque.

The McLaren P1 made its formal debut in 2013 at the Geneva Motor Show, but a concept version had been shown a year earlier at the 2012 Paris Motor Show on the 20th anniversary of the McLaren F1’s debut.

The McLaren P1 was designed by celebrated stylist Frank Stephenson, the same man who had earlier designed the Maserati GranSport, Maserati MC12, Ferrari FXX, and Ferrari F430 while working at Ferrari, the design of the “new” Mini while working at BMW, and the design of the “new” Fiat 500.

The P1 was the successor to the McLaren F1 – one of the most celebrated supercars of all time. The task of creating a modern successor for the F1 was no mean feat, and before the release of the P1 rumors abounded that a new hypercar was in development at McLaren, internally nicknamed the “Mega Mac” (for Mega McLaren).

The final specification of the P1 would include a central carbon fiber tub onto which the front and rear subframes were attached, these held the suspension, brakes, steering, engine, transmission, etc. The drivetrain would be a petrol-electric hybrid system with a 3.8 liter twin turbo V8 working with an in-house-developed electric motor.

Combined power output was 903 bhp and 664 lb ft of torque, all sent back through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The P1 can do the 0 – 100 km/h (0 – 62 mph) in 2.8 seconds, and it has an electronically limited top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).

There were a number of special edition versions of the McLaren P1, including the P1 GTR, P1 by MSO, P1 LM, P1 Spider, P1 GT, and the P1 GTR by McLaren Special Operations. In total, McLaren produced 375 examples of the P1 and it remains one of the most desirable hypercars of its age.

The McLaren P1 LM engine you see here has been removed from the car it originally came in, exactly what happened to the car isn’t mentioned, but it is being offered with a one year warranty if you have the seller (McLaren Chicago) install it into a car for you.

Presumably this only includes installation into a McLaren P1, and not for example, installation into your slammed 1996 Miata. The asking price of the engine is $230,000 USD, more than the MSRP of a new 2025 McLaren GTS but a fair price for an engine of this type.

If you’d like to read more about this engine or hit the Buy It Now button you can visit the listing here. It’s being offered for sale out of Chicago, Illinois by McLaren Chicago, and it’s listed as refurbished/remanufactured.

Images courtesy of McLaren Chicago + McLaren Automotive