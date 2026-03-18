This is an original 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429, it’s powered by the legendary 375 bhp 429 cubic inch Ford V8 and in this car it’s mated to a desirable 4-speed manual Top Loader transmission.

The Boss 429 is regarded by many as one of the high-water marks of the golden age of the American muscle car, as well as one of the best looking. Many were originally built with the automatic transmission, so the cars that left the factory with the manual box are now highly sought after.

Fast Facts: The Ford Mustang Boss 429

The Ford Mustang Boss 429 was developed as a NASCAR homologation special, created to legalize Ford’s new semi-hemispherical 429 cubic inch V8 for competition. At least 500 road cars were required, so the Mustang fastback was selected as the production platform to carry the motorsport-destined engine.

Because the massive Boss 429 engine would not fit a standard Mustang engine bay, Ford contracted Kar-Kraft to modify the cars. Shock towers were widened, the battery was relocated to the trunk, and suspension geometry was revised. These changes prioritized engine packaging over balanced street handling, but the 1/4 mile times made it all worthwhile.

The 429 V8 had a 4.36 inch bore and 3.59 inch stroke, aluminum heads with crescent-shaped combustion chambers, and large valves. Factory output was rated at 375 bhp and 450 lb ft of torque, though real-world figures were widely believed to be significantly higher in stock form.

Production totaled 859 units for 1969 and 499 for 1970, for 1,358 cars overall. The 1969 example shown here keeps its original engine and factory 4-speed Top Loader transmission, has undergone a documented rebuild and servicing, and is finished in original Black Jade over Black with supporting paperwork including its build sheet and Elite Marti Report.

History Speedrun: The Ford Mustang Boss 429

When Ford unveiled the Boss 429 Mustang in 1969 it wasn’t meant as a mass-produced muscle car in the conventional sense. Instead, it was a homologation project – an engineering workaround to meet NASCAR’s requirement that racing engines be production-based. The car was essentially a Trojan horse – a street-legal Mustang built to sneak Ford’s new 429 cubic inch semi-hemi V8 past sanctioning bodies and onto the high-banked ovals of top flight NASCAR competition.

By the late 1960s, Ford was in a horsepower war on two fronts – the muscle car street scene and the NASCAR tracks where Chrysler’s 426 Hemi was dominating. To counter Mopar, Ford’s engineers developed a new big-block designed with hemispherical combustion chambers, massive cylinder heads, and the breathing capacity needed for sustained 7,000 rpm durability – that’s no small feat for a big block pushrod V8.

NASCAR homologation rules required that at least 500 street cars be produced with the new engine and the Mustang fastback was chosen as the host platform – not because it was the best fit but because Ford wanted the Mustang name associated with its latest on-track weapon.

The engine bay of a stock Mustang couldn’t accommodate the Boss 429, so Ford farmed the conversions out to Kar-Kraft, a specialty contractor in Brighton, Michigan, already known for its work on racing Fords including the legendary Le Mans-dominating Ford GT40.

Kar-Kraft re-engineered the front end of the Mustang to accept the oversized V8. This meant widening the shock towers, relocating the battery to the trunk, and revising the front suspension geometry. These changes shifted the car’s balance and made it less nimble on the street. But cornering and handling wasn’t the point – getting the Boss 429 engine onto the track was.

Where Did The Name “Boss” Come From?

The “Boss” name came from Ford designer Larry Shinoda, who had recently arrived from GM. When asked by colleagues what the secretive project he was working on was, Shinoda would jokingly say, “the boss’s car,” a reference to his boss Bunkie Knudsen, Ford’s recently hired president. The moniker stuck, first with the Boss 302 and then with the Boss 429.

The Boss 429 Mustang made its debut in 1969 – instead of wild graphics or spoilers, it had relatively understated “Boss 429” decals on the front fenders, a functional hood scoop, and Magnum 500 wheels. Inside, it was much like a standard Mustang, though all examples came with a 4-speed manual gearbox and a 3.91 rear axle ratio.

Ford produced 859 Boss 429s in 1969, painted in a mix of Grabber colors and some more subdued hues. In 1970, the car returned with minor cosmetic revisions, including the new front-end design shared by the rest of the Mustang lineup. Only 499 were built for that model year, making the total production run just 1,358 units.

The Boss 429 V8 Engine

The heart of the car, the Boss 429 V8 mill, was a marvel of late-1960s engineering. With a 4.36 inch bore and 3.59 inch stroke, it displaced 429 cubic inches (7.0 liters). The aluminum cylinder heads used crescent-shaped combustion chambers, paired with large valves and high-flow ports.

Officially, Ford rated the engine at 375 bhp at 5,200 rpm and 450 lb ft of torque but in reality, it produced much more – closer to 500 bhp in street trim and well over 600 in NASCAR-spec.

The Boss 429 lasted only two model years. Rising insurance premiums, tighter emissions regulations, and changing market conditions spelled the end of Ford’s homologation special. By 1971, the Mustang itself had grown in size and weight, and the big-block performance era was already on borrowed time.

The Boss 429 name didn’t officially return in production Mustangs after 1970, though its legend only grew. In the decades since, Ford has periodically revived the “Boss” branding. The Boss 302 returned in 2012 to 2013 as a modern track-focused Mustang, while custom builders like Classic Recreations have offered officially licensed continuation Boss 429s using new Ford crate engines.

The 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a 1969 Boss 429, and it retains its original 429 V8 as well as the factory-fitted 4-speed transmission. This car does benefit from some restoration work, the engine bay was repainted in black and the suspension, tuning, and clutch service by Conover Racing and Restoration of Hanover, Pennsylvania.

During this process the engine was completely rebuilt by Grimes Engineering of Alpharetta, Georgia and it now has just 92 miles since this work was completed. The bearings, brakes, and seals were also serviced by Gary Jones Motorsports of Hephzibah, Georgia.

The paint is said to be the original Black Jade paint over the original Black interior. The car has the factory door plate in place, as well as a space saver spare tire and jack, new Michelin tires, and service records.

This car is said to have been part of a private collection, and it’s being offered with its original build sheet, an Elite Marti Report, service records, and the original shifter and linkage included. It’s now due to roll across the auction block with Mecum and you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Mecum