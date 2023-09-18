This 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was bought by celebrated actress Jennifer Connelly in the year 2000 and has remained in her ownership ever since. It’s now being offered for sale on her behalf out of Santa Monica, California.

This ’72 Cutlass Supreme is powered by a 350 cubic inch V8 mated to a 3-speed automatic transmission, it has a power-operated black convertible top as well as power steering, power-assisted front disc brakes, power windows, and 14” Super Stock II wheels.

Fast Facts – Jennifer Connelly’s Cutlass Supreme

The Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was introduced in 1966 as a more luxurious version of the Cutlass. Initially it started out as an optional trim package offering a number of luxury upgrades over the standard Cutlass.

A year later in 1967 it was expanded into its own model series which included a two-door hardtop coupe (Holiday Coupe), a two-door pillared coupe (Sport Coupe), a four-door pillared sedan (Town Sedan), and a convertible version.

The second generation Cutlass Supreme arrived in 1968 and was produced until 1972. The Supreme was now the Oldsmobile range-topper, such had been its sales success over the previous two years, the 330 cubic inch V8 was upgraded to 350 cubic inches, and buyers had the choice of a 2-speed or 3-speed automatic, or the 4-speed manual option.

The 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme you see in this article was bought by Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Connelly in the year 2000 and she’s kept it in her possession for the past 23 years. It’s now being offered for sale out of Santa Monica, California on her behalf on Bring a Trailer.

The Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme: A History Speedrun

Oldsmobile, a division of General Motors (GM), first introduced the Cutlass in 1961. It was originally an upscale compact but it would undergo numerous evolutions over its lengthy lifespan, the most famous of which is the Cutlass Supreme which debuted in 1966. As the flagship model of the Cutlass line, the Supreme combined both performance and luxury, offering a high-end option for Oldsmobile buyers that proved its mettle early on with strong sales figures.

Over the course of its 1966 to 1997 production run, the Cutlass Supreme was built in five unique generations and included a vast array of different body styles including a two-door hardtop coupe (Holiday Coupe), a two-door pillared coupe (Sport Coupe), a four-door sedan (Town Sedan), and a convertible version.

The 1970s witnessed the peak of the Cutlass Supreme’s popularity. By 1976, it became America’s best-selling car, a title it held for several years. This surge in demand was propelled by several factors – the fuel crisis of the ’70s nudged American buyers toward mid-sized vehicles, a category in which the Cutlass Supreme conveniently fit.

As the 1980s approached, the automobile industry witnessed sweeping changes. The demand for smaller, more fuel-efficient cars became prominent. Japanese automakers began making significant inroads into the American market with their compact and sub-compact offerings. In this changing landscape, the Cutlass Supreme saw several redesigns, with the intent of adapting to market demands.

Despite the efforts, the Cutlass Supreme, like many American mid-sized offerings of the time, faced challenges. It struggled to maintain its dominant market position. By the 1990s, it became clear that its heyday had passed, and in 1997, the last Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme rolled off the assembly line.

Above Film: One of Jennifer Connelly’s first major roles was in the 1991 film The Rocketeer. She’s starred in many major motion pictures since then of course, but as a lifelong fan of this film I’ll take any excuse to share it here on Silodrome.

Today most enthusiasts are focussed on the earlier models, as is often the case in the classic car world, with first and particularly second generation cars attracting the most attention, and the highest sales figures at auction.

Jennifer Connelly’s Cutlass Supreme

As noted further up in the introduction, this 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was bought by actress Jennifer Connelly back in 2000 and kept by her ever since – for 23 years. She’s now decided to sell it on to its next owner and it’s being sold on her behalf by Cabiglio Garage out of Santa Monica, California.

The car is finished in Matador Red (75) and has reportedly been refinished at least once in its life. It has a black interior with a power-operated black convertible top with a matching top boot, color-keyed mirrors, dual exhaust outlets, body-side moldings, and chrome bumpers front and back.

The car rides on red-accented 14” Super Sport II Rallye wheels that have trim rings and Oldsmobile center caps, the tires are 225/70 BFGoodrich Radial T/A white-letters front and back. It has both power steering and power front disc brakes, and earlier in 2023 the brake master cylinder, tires, rear wheel cylinders and brake hoses were all replaced.

Inside the car you’ll find front and rear bench seats with a fold down arm rest up front, it has color-coordinated dashboard, door panels, and carpeting. A factory-fitted power-adjustable front seat is fitted, along with faux woodgrain trim accents, power windows, lap belts, and push-button AM/FM radio.

A more modern Pioneer CD stereo has been installed below the dash so as not to harm the car’s originality, and it’s linked to an amplifier and aftermarket speakers which offer a better listening experience than the original sound system.

The car does have air conditioning fitted, though the listing notes that it doesn’t currently blow cold air and so it will need some attention to get it working again.

Power its provided by a correct Rocket 350 cubic inch V8 topped with a four-barrel carburetor, a black air cleaner cover, and a gold intake manifold, cylinder heads, and valve covers.

In 2023 some work was completed before the car was put up for sale, including replacing the throttle cable, installing a PerTronix electronic ignition system, and fitting a replacement battery, coolant overflow tank, distributor cap, fuel filter, air filter, and fresh spark plugs.

The car is now bring offered for sale on Bring a Trailer and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

