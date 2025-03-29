This is an original Ferrari Tipo 056 V8 engine that was used during the 2009 season when drivers Kimi Räikkönen, Felipe Massa, Luca Badoer, and Giancarlo Fisichella would drive it to a total of six podiums, one fastest lap, and one win.

Interestingly, this would be one of the highest numbers of drivers in the Ferrari team to start at least one Grand Prix during a season. The reason for this was the significant injury sustained by Massa at the Hungarian Grand Prix. This took him out for the rest of the season, he was replaced by Badoer who underperformed with the car, and was then replaced by Fisichella.

The Ferrari Tipo 056 Engine

Tipo 056 is a 90º V8 engine with a displacement of 2.4 liters, a bore x stroke of 98mm x 39.75mm, four valves per cylinder, and a total rated output of 800 bhp and 240 lb ft of torque, with a red line of 19,000 rpm.

This would be the first Ferrari V8 Formula 1 engine since the Tipo 205/B engine that debuted in 1964, and just the third V8 F1 engine ever made by the marque, with the first being the now legendary Tipo DS50 that first raced in 1954.

Tipo 056 was designed by Gilles Simon working under engine chief Paolo Martinelli to meet the new-for-2006 FIA rules for a 2.4 liter V8 F1 engine. Ferrari would use the Tipo 056 series engines from 2006 though to 2013, and at various times they also supplied the engines to Scuderia Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Spyker, and Force India.

The engine was designed with low weight being a paramount concern, the final engine weighed in at just 95 kgs or 209 lbs. It was fitted with an aluminum alloy block and heads, as well as a range of titanium and magnesium internal parts to help keep weight to an absolute minimum.

Over the course of its active years the Tipo 056 would power Ferraris to 39 victories, 29 pole positions, 48 fastest laps, and 122 podium places.

The Ferrari Tipo 056 Formula 1 Engine Shown Here

The engine you see here is a Ferrari Tipo 056 F1 engine from the 2009 season. It was given to a man named only as “Mr S” on his departure from Scuderia Ferrari by Luca di Montezemolo and Stefano Domenicali – the Chairman of Ferrari and the Director of Scuderia Ferrari respectively.

This example of the Tipo 056 V8 has had its pistons, crank, and valves removed. It’s then been fitted to a red display base with a plaque and a matching Ferrari cover. It’s now being offered for sale by Aguttes on the 7th of April with a price guide of €20,000 – €30,000 or approximately $21,600 – $32,400 USD.

Images courtesy of Aguttes