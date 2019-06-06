This is the somewhat lengthily named Gentlemen’s Hardware Ultimate Adventure 16-Piece Outdoor Survival Tool Kit, it’s designed as a pocket-sized kit that contains everything you need for basic survival if you find yourself unexpectedly needing to live in the wilderness for a few days.
Inside each tin you’ll find a wire saw for cutting wood for fires and lean-to shelters, tweezers, 7 feet of woven paracord rope, a magnesium fire starter with a striker, 10 x safety pins, a compass, and a multi-function pocket knife with a blade, corkscrew, scissors, can opener, tin opener, phillips and flat head screwdrivers, and a nail file.
The team behind the Gentlemen’s Hardware Ultimate Adventure 16-Piece Outdoor Survival Tool Kit wanted to ensure it would fit inside a container the size of an Altoids tin so that it could be carried in a pocket, or in a backpack, glove compartment, motorcycle pannier, or sling bag.
If packed along with a small tent, emergency blanket, drinking water, and some food rations this kit would make the beginnings of a good minimalist bug out bag. You might want to pack a book or two also as it can get quiet out in the woods, particularly during a zombie apocalypse.
