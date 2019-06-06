The Gentlemen’s Hardware Ultimate Adventure 16-Piece Outdoor Survival Tool Kit

This is the somewhat lengthily named Gentlemen’s Hardware Ultimate Adventure 16-Piece Outdoor Survival Tool Kit, it’s designed as a pocket-sized kit that contains everything you need for basic survival if you find yourself unexpectedly needing to live in the wilderness for a few days.

Inside each tin you’ll find a wire saw for cutting wood for fires and lean-to shelters, tweezers, 7 feet of woven paracord rope, a magnesium fire starter with a striker, 10 x safety pins, a compass, and a multi-function pocket knife with a blade, corkscrew, scissors, can opener, tin opener, phillips and flat head screwdrivers, and a nail file.

The team behind the Gentlemen’s Hardware Ultimate Adventure 16-Piece Outdoor Survival Tool Kit wanted to ensure it would fit inside a container the size of an Altoids tin so that it could be carried in a pocket, or in a backpack, glove compartment, motorcycle pannier, or sling bag.

If packed along with a small tent, emergency blanket, drinking water, and some food rations this kit would make the beginnings of a good minimalist bug out bag. You might want to pack a book or two also as it can get quiet out in the woods, particularly during a zombie apocalypse.

  • Author Bio
  • Contact Me
Ben Branch
Founder & Senior Editor Silodrome

Ben Branch has had his work featured on CNN, Popular Mechanics, the official Smithsonian Magazine, Road & Track Magazine, the official Pinterest blog, the official eBay Motors blog, BuzzFeed, and many more.

Silodrome was founded by Ben back in 2010, in the years since the site has grown to become a world leader in the alternative and vintage motoring sector, with millions of readers around the world and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

https://silodrome.com/author/benjamin/
Published by Ben Branch - June 6th 2019