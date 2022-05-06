These are two examples of the hand-forged file knives made by Jack, the founder and chief knife maker over at Rustic Road Australia.

Files As Knife Blades

Although it may seem odd at first to make knives from old files it actually makes a lot of sense, the steel used for making files is incredibly hard and strong – they’re designed for years of hard use in workshops, sheds, and garages after all.

Jack explains that both of these knives were made from old carbon steel files – you can still see the serrated teeth running down the side of the blade.

Each of these knives is made by hand in rural Victoria, a state in south eastern Australia known for its forests, mountain ranges, and expansive farmlands.

Red Gum Wood

These knives have wooden handles made from red gum, a native Australian tree and a member of the eucalyptus family.

Red gums were so named for their red colored wood that is naturally resistant to rot – as a result it’s been used for everything from railway sleepers and fence posts to fine furniture and ornately carved wooden sculptures.

At the time of writing there are two knives left in this series, each will come with a custom fitted kydex sheath.

