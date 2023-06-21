This is an original 1950s C.E.A.D.A. Instructional Cutaway Model designed to show new mechanics how the various parts of a Fiat actually work in practice.

There chassis is a cutaway scale model that was manufactured by Centro Europeo di Attrezzature Didattiche Autoscuole in Milan, Italy and it’s fitted with a Fiat 1100 inline-four. Great care has been taken to remove sections of the engine, gearbox, differential, and braking systems to allow trainee mechanics to see everything working inside in real time.

Of course, the engine doesn’t actually run as it has a compression ratio of 1:∞ however it can be turned over by hand. When it’s being turned over you can see the action of the pistons, connecting rods, and crankshaft as well as the valve train and distributor.

The gearbox rotates as usual, showing the gears at work, and the open differential shows how the power is transmitted out to the rear wheels.

The Fiat that gave its life so that the world could have this cutaway was powered by a 1,089cc inline-four cylinder, with overhead valves. This engine was produced in various forms from 1953 until 1969 in Italy, though production remained ongoing in India until 1999.

The Fiat 1100 powered a number of models including the Fiat Nuova 1100, 1100 TV, 1100 Familiare, 1100 TV Trasformabile, and more, including the Fiat 1100 T small truck. The 1100 became one of the backbone engines of Italy during this time, and in India for decades to follow.

This cutaway model from C.E.A.D.A. is current being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Lake Angelus, Michigan and you can visit the listing here. It weighs in at a hefty 325 lbs and measures in at 6 feet long by 4 feet wide, so transportation will need to be organized by the successful bidder.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer