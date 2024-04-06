This is a Fiat 500 D engine, officially called the Fiat 110F, it debuted in the Fiat 500 D in 1960 with a displacement of 499cc and 17 bhp – up from 13 bhp in the earlier Fiat 500 engine.

A good argument could be made that the engines used in the Fiat 500 were among the most important Italian motors of their time. They may not have been particularly powerful or exotic, but they provided daily transportation for millions of Italians for decades.

The Fiat 500, known as the Cinquecento in Italian, was unveiled in 1957 as a small, affordable car designed for mass-production. In some respects it was the Volkswagen Beetle of Italy, with a rear-mounted, air-cooled engine driving the rear wheels and undeniably adorable styling.

The first version of the 500 was powered by a 479cc inline-twin engine producing a humble 13 bhp. Though this wasn’t much it was plenty considering the 499 kg (1,100 lb) weight of the car, and the fact that it was designed to be efficient above all else.

In 1960 the Fiat 500 D would be released. This was essentially an updated version of the earlier model, with a revised engine now offering 17 bhp and a slightly increased displacement of 499cc. It had only two other major changes, it went from standard doors to front opening “suicide doors” and the openable roof now had a smaller aperture.

The 500 D would be sold from 1960 to 1965, it would be replaced by the very closely-related 500 F, then by the 500 L. From 1957 to 1975 Fiat would sell 3,893,294 examples of the 500 across all versions, making it one of the most prolifically mass-produced Italian cars of all time.

The Fiat 500 D Engine Shown Here

This Fiat 500 D engine, a Fiat 110F inline-twin, is said to have been removed from a Fiat 500.

The listing notes that several components have been refinished in red and that the engine has a Dellorto carburetor, an Abarth-branded valve cover, a fuel pump, a flywheel, clutch components, and an exhaust system.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Bring a Trailer. It’s being offered for sale out of North Salem, New York and it’s being offered with no reserve.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer