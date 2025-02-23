This is a 1967 Ford Mustang convertible that’s been given a comprehensive restoration as well as a series of upgrades including a Coyote V8, a 5-speed manual transmission, four-wheel Wilwood disc brakes, upgraded suspension, and more.

The 1967 Mustang had a series of changes applied making it slightly larger than its predecessor and meaning the engine bay now had room for larger V8s. Many enthusiasts believe that the styling of the Mustang peaked in the 1967/1968/1969 model years, and these versions seem to have had the most influence on the styling of the modern Mustang.

Fast Facts – A Coyote V8-Swapped 1967 Ford Mustang

This 1967 Ford Mustang convertible has undergone a complete restoration, it’s now powered by a second-generation Coyote V8 producing 435 bhp and 400 lb ft of torque, paired with a Tremec TKX 5-speed manual transmission. Additional upgrades include a Currie rear end, Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes, and a modernized suspension system.

Coyote V8 engine history traces back to Ford’s Modular engine from the 1990s. Introduced in 2010, the 5.0 liter V8 rivals GM’s LS3 and Chrysler’s Hemi engines. It features advanced engineering with double overhead cams and four valves per cylinder, offering high performance, durability, and adaptability for retrofitting in vintage vehicles.

The 1967 Mustang’s modifications include power rack-and-pinion steering, Vintage Air A/C, a Champion aluminum radiator, a power convertible top, and inboard fog lamps reminiscent of “Eleanor” from Gone in 60 Seconds. Inside, Dakota gauges, a Shelby wood-rimmed steering wheel, and a Pioneer stereo add modern conveniences.

Additional features include Legendary 17×7-inch Shelby 10-spoke wheels with Nitto tires, a cold air intake, and extensive drivetrain upgrades to match the engine. The restored Mustang combines classic styling with modern performance and is set to be auctioned by Mecum in Glendale this March.

A History Speedrun: The Coyote V8

Ford’s Coyote V8 engine can trace its lineage back to the Ford Modular engine that entered production back in 1990 to replace pushrod V8 designs that had been in production in some form or another since the 1960s.

Ford engineers studied modern European and Japanese engine designs, and finally settled on a V8 design with a 90º bank angle, overhead cams, an iron block, and lighter weight aluminum heads. This engine would start at 4.6 liters and be increased out to 5.8 liters.

A V10 version would also be developed, and later V8 versions would switch to double overhead cams per bank with four valves per cylinder.

The Arrival Of The Coyote V8

A high-performance 5.0 liter V8 version of the Ford Modular engine would make its debut in 2010, they named it the “Coyote” and it would be offered in production cars like the Ford Mustang and as a crate engine for the aftermarket.

The Coyote had been specifically developed to challenge the General Motors 6.2 liter LS3 V8 fitted to the Chevrolet Camaro, and the Chrysler 6.4 liter Hemi V8 fitted to Mustang competitors like the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger.

Both of these engines offered notably more displacement than the Ford Modular V8, but they were also older pushrod/two-valve designs – as a result the Coyote was able to match them on power and pace while also offering slightly better fuel economy.

The Coyote V8 quickly became one of the most read about V8s in the country and a best-seller to boot. Development continued and the Gen II version debuted in 2015 followed by the Gen III in 2018 and the Gen IV in 2024. Other special versions of the engine include the Boss 302 (Road Runner) variant, the F-150 variant, and the Miami variant.

Coyote crate engines are now a popular choice to be retrofitted into vintage Fords, and a number of other makes, thanks to the fact they can fit in small block V8 compatible engine bays. The engine has proven to be highly-reliable, thanks largely to the fact that the original Ford Modular engine was designed to handle 100,000 miles (160,000 km) of use before any major services were required.

The 1967 Ford Mustang Shown Here

The Mustang you see here started life as a standard 1967 convertible and spent much of its life in this configuration. In recent years it was given a full rebuild which included a number of major upgrades and as a result it’s now much quicker than it ever could have been from the factory.

The rebuild included the fitment of a second-generation Ford Coyote V8, this version of the engine has larger intake and exhaust valves, revised intake and exhaust camshaft lobes, stiffer valve springs, a new cylinder-head casting with a straighter path to the valves, sinter forged connecting rods, redesigned piston tops, a rebalanced forged crankshaft, and a new intake manifold.

The engine is good for 435 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 400 lb ft of torque at 4,250 rpm, up from 420 bhp and 390 lb ft in the first generation Coyote V8.

Other upgrades applied to the car include the fitment of a Tremec TKX 5-speed manual transmission, a Currie rear end with 3.83 gears, a subframe and suspension from Mustangs to Fear was installed, along with Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes.

The car has power rack-and-pinion steering, Vintage Air air conditioning, a Champion aluminum radiator, a cold air intake, a power convertible top, a Shelby wood-rimmed steering wheel, Dakota gauges, and a Pioneer stereo.

It rides on Legendary 17 x 7 inch Shelby 10-spoke wheels fitted with Nitto tires, and it has inboard fog lamps reminiscent of the famous “Eleanor” from Gone in 60 Seconds.

The car is now due to roll across the auction block with Mecum in Glendale in March and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

