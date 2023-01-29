This is an original Ferrari Testarossa side mirror that’s been mounted to a black carbon base, and signed by Gervadino Design.

When the Ferrari Testarossa was first released in 1984 the all-new design set tongues wagging. It was a stark departure from the earlier Ferrari 512 BB series of cars and it certainly wasn’t to everyone’s taste.

Ultimately it would prove to be a significant success for the Italian automaker with almost 10,000 made in total – making it one of the most mass-produced cars in Ferrari history.

Perhaps the two most controversial design decisions were the prominent side strakes and the unusually high side mirror placement. The side strakes quickly became a Ferrari trademark design cue but the side mirror, originally placed halfway up the A-pillar on the driver’s side, was later moved down to a more traditional location.

The reason the mirror had been placed so high was to provide some level of rear vision for the driver, the high rear end of the car made it difficult to see backwards, and this was long before the era of rear vision cameras made reversing a cinch.

This Testarossa side mirror is presented as a sculpture in its own right, and it’ll be instantly recognizable to fans of 1980s (and 1990s) era supercars who are familiar with the history of the iconic model, and it measures in at 25cm x 25cm x 33cm.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here on Bonhams. It’s due to roll across the auction block with them on the 2nd of February with a price guide of €1,500 – €2,000 or approximately $1,622 – $2,162 USD.

Images courtesy of Bonhams