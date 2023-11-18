This is the twin turbo V8 from a Ferrari Portofino, the car it came from is said to have had just 7,315 kms (4,545 miles) on the odometer and the engine comes with the wiring harness, intake manifold and throttle bodies, pumps, AC compressor, starter motor, and the other items needed to fit it to a new car.

This family of Ferrari V8s (Tipo F154) was won the International Engine of the Year award four years in a row between 2016 and 2019 – an impressive feat that remains unrivaled in the 20+ year history of the award.

The Ferrari Tipo F154 series of V8s were used in a number of Ferrari’s road cars in various specifications, these included the SF90 Stradale, F8 Tributo, 488 Pista, 488 GTB, Roma, Portofino, GTC4Lusso T, and the California T.

In the lowest state of trim the engine produced 552 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 557 lb ft of torque at 4,750 rpm, this was in the Ferrari California T. In its highest state of trim, in a road-going production car at least, the engine was good for 769 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 590 lb ft of torque at 6,000 rpm.

The version of the Tipo F154 that was used in the Ferrari Portofino had a displacement of 3,855cc (3.9 liters) and it produced 592 bhp at 7,500 rpm with 561 lb ft of torque at 3,000 rpm.

The Portofino was named after the village of Portofino on the Italian Riviera, this is also where the car was unveiled in September of 2017 in a gala event attended by Piero Ferrari, Sergio Marchionne, Sebastian Vettel, and Giancarlo Fisichella.

Interestingly, the unibody chassis of the Portofino is made from 12 different aluminium alloys. Structural rigidity was increased by an impressive 35% of its predecessor, the Ferrari California T and it had a curb weight of 1,664 kgs (3,668 lbs) – relatively low for its class.

The engine shown in this article has obviously been removed from the car it originally came in, this most often happens when the car has been involved in an accident and is considered an unrepairable write-off. The listing doesn’t explicitly state this however, so anyone interested in buying the engine may want to enquire about this first.

As the eBay seller notes this engine comes with all the ancillaries needed to fit it into a new Portofino, including all pumps, the intake manifold and throttle bodies, twin turbo assemblies with all lines and manifolds, the wiring harness, A/C compressor, the starter motor, and accessories.

It will most likely be sold to a Ferrari Portofino owner who wants it as a spare, or for spare parts, but there’s always a small chance it’ll sell to someone who wants to install it into an unhinged project car and become a YouTube sensation overnight.

If you’d like to read more about this engine or place a bid you can visit the eBay listing here. The current Buy It Now price is $49,989 AUD which works out to approximately $32,410 USD and it’s being offered for sale out of Adelaide in South Australia.

Images courtesy of eBay