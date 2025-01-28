This is the book “Ferrari,” along with its distinctive stand and bookcase. The book was released in 2018 with an eye-watering asking price of $60,000 USD for the Art Edition, of which just 250 were made.

The example of the book you see here remains in its factory crate, making it one of the last unopened examples in the world and significantly increasing the level of interest it’s likely to get from the Ferrari faithful.

The “Ferrari” Book By Taschen

In 2018 a book, titled simply “Ferrari,” was unveiled by Taschen a German publishing house that has become one of the world’s leading publishers for detailed reference books in the fields of art, design, fashion, photography, film, architecture, and automotive history.

There would be two keys versions of the book, the first version was called the Collector’s Edition, and it was limited to 1,697 books with an MSRP of $10,000 USD apiece.

The second, far rarer version, was the Art Edition. This version came on a sculptural bookstand made from TIG-welded and chrome-plated steel designed to look like the exhaust manifolds from Ferrari’s legendary V12 road and race cars.

Industrial designer Marc Newson designed a special alloy case for the book inspired by the red crackle-finish valve covers of the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa. When all assembled the stand and cover measure in at 55cm x 57cm x 110cm in height.

These books all sold out quickly, Ferrari collectors are rarely short of funds of course, and today in order to find one you have to get a secondhand example. Unless you find one still in its factory crate, like the example shown here.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Varese, Italy on Collecting Cars. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

*Editor’s Note: Please be aware that the top two images are examples of the book, stand, and case provided by Taschen. They are not the specific example shown here which remains in its factory crate and thus couldn’t be photographed.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars