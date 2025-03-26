This is a Concept 2000 GT, it’s a rare custom car that was produced in very limited numbers in the 1980s by a company in Florida, based on the then-current Pontiac Fiero.

The Concept 2000 GT was closely based on Charlie Sheen’s hero car from the 1986 movie “The Wraith,” though it doesn’t seem to have been officially linked with the film in any way. Just 12 or so are known to have been made and very few seem to have survived.

Fast Facts – The Concept 2000 GT

The Wraith (1986), starring Charlie Sheen, centers around a supernatural driver who exacts revenge on a ruthless street-racing gang in Brooks, Arizona. The mysterious driver uses a black Dodge M4S Turbo Interceptor, causing fatal crashes that eliminate gang members and reveals dark secrets.

Concept 2000 GTs featured futuristic fiberglass bodies with steel subframes, visually transforming Fieros into striking vehicles resembling late-1990s concept cars. Despite their radical appearance, performance was unchanged from the original Fiero, though rumors mention at least one V8-swapped version existing.

The specific Concept 2000 GT discussed started as a 1986 Pontiac Fiero V6 automatic, featuring white-and-black styling and staggered-width Centerline wheels. It currently needs mechanical and body repairs (due to a blown head gasket and some body damage) and it’s available for sale in Hackensack, Minnesota, with original interior, accessories, documentation, and accident-free history.

The Wraith – Starring Charlie Sheen

The Wraith (1986), directed by Mike Marvin, is a supernatural thriller that combines action, sci-fi, and revenge elements against the backdrop of 1980s American teen car culture. The story takes place in the isolated desert community of Brooks, Arizona, which has been plagued by a gang of street racers led by the ruthless Packard Walsh (Nick Cassavetes). Using intimidation and violence, Packard and his crew terrorize locals, forcing young drivers into dangerous races, then stealing their vehicles as trophies.

Above Film: The full length version of “The Wraith” starring Charlie Sheen, Nick Cassavetes, Sherilyn Fenn, and Randy Quaid is available to watch for free here courtesy of BoxOffice.

The film takes a chilling turn with the arrival of a strange, black Dodge M4S Turbo Interceptor, a futuristic vehicle piloted by a mysterious driver known only as “The Wraith.”

At the same time, Jake Kesey (Charlie Sheen), a quiet, charismatic stranger, appears in town, quickly becoming close to Keri Johnson (Sherilyn Fenn), Packard’s reluctant girlfriend, which causes tensions to rise.

The townspeople, particularly Sheriff Loomis (Randy Quaid), become increasingly alarmed as Packard’s gang members start meeting mysterious and fiery ends during high-stakes races against The Wraith.

Each race results in explosive crashes that leave wrecked cars yet mysteriously untouched bodies, raising unsettling questions about the new supernatural presence haunting the town. As the gang shrinks, tensions escalate, and Packard grows desperate, suspecting Jake’s connection to the ongoing events.

Sheriff Loomis struggles to piece together clues about the true identity of The Wraith, unaware of the deeper, darker story beneath the surface involving betrayal, revenge, and tragic past events linking these seemingly unrelated figures.

Throughout the film, the enigmatic driver’s motivations remain uncertain, raising questions about justice, vengeance, and redemption. Fueled by adrenaline-packed car chases, mysterious occurrences, and a very 1980s-era synth-rock soundtrack.

The Wraith captures a distinctive slice of ’80s cinema, leaving viewers on edge until the dramatic, climactic confrontation reveals the shocking truths behind the supernatural vigilante.

The Concept 2000 GT

The Concept 2000 GT is one of those custom cars that appeared in the 1980s and doesn’t seem to have survived long, with an estimated 12-13 completed before production ended. The design is said to have been inspired by “The Wraith,” a custom Dodge M4S Turbo Interceptor used in the Charlie Sheen film of the same name.

Construction of the Concept 2000 GT appears to have started later in the 1980s somewhere in Florida by the curiously named company “A to Z Emporium.” The original body sections were removed from a Fiero, and replaced by new fiberglass body panels supported by steel subframes.

The styling of the 2000 GT was futuristic to say the least, with all new front and rear body sections in place that made the car look like a concept vehicle from the late 1990s.

The car was given purely aesthetic upgrades but no performance improvements, so the Pontiac Fiero engine and transmission was still doing all the work – resulting in a car that looks a lot faster than it actually is.

Only a handful of original examples of the Concept 2000 GT are known to exist today, perhaps as few as three or four. There was one seller in 2013 who was trying to sell a white one as a “Ford Concept 2000 GT” and explained that it had been made for Ford by General Motors, which does on the face of it sound like quite the fantastical tale.

It has been rumored that a V8-swapped Fiero was used as the base for one of the Concept 2000 GTs, which would certainly give the car a much-needed performance boost – though we haven’t been able to independently verify this car’s existence. Those who might be interested in doing a swap can visit the original conversion kit supplier here.

The Concept 2000 GT Shown Here

The car you see here started life as a nondescript 1986 Pontiac Fiero fitted with the V6 engine and the three-speed automatic transmission. It was given the conversion into Concept 2000 GT configuration by A to Z Emporium in Florida, the kit used for this car is white with black detailing, and it was given staggered-width Centerline 15″ wheels.

The original gray cloth interior remains in place, and it came with air conditioning, a Delco AM/FM/cassette stereo, cruise control, door-panel storage pockets, power windows, power door locks, and power-adjustable side mirrors.

The 2.8 liter V6 was good for 140 bhp and 165 lb ft of torque when it was new, though this one is listed as having a blown head gasket, so the new owner will need to budget for work on that, and for other remedial work also which will be needed on the front and rear fiberglass sections.

The car is now being offered for sale out of Hackensack, Minnesota with an accident-free Carfax report, images and paperwork from prior ownership, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

If you’d like to read more about this unusual 1980s custom car or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer