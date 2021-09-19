The Goodwood Revival is one of the most important vintage motorsport events in the world, if not the most important outright.

Held annually at the historic Goodwood Circuit in Chichester in southern England, the Goodwood Revival celebrates the golden age of the 1950s and 1960s, with attendees all in period-correct attire, as they watch the period-correct cars and motorcycles competing on track.

Though functioning time machines may be some way off, events like the Revival do act as a time machine of sorts for those that attend. With tens of thousands of people all dressed in 50s and 60s costumes, surrounded by cars, motorcycles, buildings, and food of the same era, it’s an extraordinary experience when you walk through the gates.

The team at Goodwood provide a free livestream of the event covering the full weekend and all races, it’s professionally produced and it typically includes cameo appearances by some of the most important figures in motoring and motorsport history.

The racing is anything but processional – drivers are out on track competing hard for wins and accidents do happen, fortunately Goodwood has a team of marshals and safety personnel on standby – all dressed suitably for the event of course.

If you’d like to learn more about the Goodwood Revival you can click here to visit the official website. You click here to subscribe to the Goodwood YouTube Channel and never miss another event.

Images provided by Goodwood: Copyright 2021© Goodwood Revival