Suus 3066 Road Denim

Suus make each pair of their 3066 Road Denim in Australia to exceptionally high standards, unlike many motorcycle jeans they’re single layer, lightweight, and breathable – with a similar stretch to regular denim jeans.
The secret to the 3066 is the single layer ARMALITH® 2.0 14oz 42% UHMWPE denim (ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene) it’s a highly-advanced abrasion resistant fabric that looks and performs so much like regular denim that no one will know they’re specifically for motorcycle use.
