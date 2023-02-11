This is the new Kriega x RSD Roam Tool Roll, it’s designed to hold all the essential tools you need for road trips on two wheels, with plenty of room left over for other necessities like puncture repair kits, spare fuses, and extra bulbs.

Tolls rolls are an essential for any motorcyclist planning a long trip, they’re also common with classic car owners and four-wheel drive enthusiasts as they provide all the essential tools in an easy to stow package that can then be rolled out for easy access when needed.

This new collection by Roland Sands Design (RSD) and Kriega was co-developed to incorporate the wildly popular functional design work of the Roland Sands team with the technical background of Kriega.

The resulting collection includes a backpack, handlebar bag, tool roll, and harness pocket, as well as socket rails. Each bah comes in your choice of either black or ranger, the latter being almost a light brown military-like finish.

The Kriega x RSD Roam Tool Roll is made from a hard-wearing combination of waxed cotton and 1000D Cordura. It has a heavy duty carry handle and two clips to secure it closed when it’s not in use.

Inside you’ll find a 4 liters of capacity offering 4 x 1 liter pockets with oversized YKK zips, 10 x elastic loops, a 6061-T6 alloy socket rail with 8 x 3/8″ clips, optional 1/4″ and 1/2″ socket rails, and a Hypalon Molle panel with four x Velcro One-Wrap® straps.

Each of these tool rolls comes with a 10 year warranty, much longer than what we’re used to seeing which is a good indication that they have a lot of faith in its long-term durability. They cost $129 on the RSD website and they offer free shipping and easy returns.

