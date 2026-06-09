This is the S.O.L. Adventure Ready Survival Kit, it was developed by the New Hampshire-based company as a compact kit that fits easily into a backpack or glove compartment, and covers your essential survival needs in an emergency situation.

The kit contains a 2 liter roll-top dry bag, as well as gear for starting fires, fishing, lighting, navigation, signaling, lashing, and more.

History Speedrun: S.O.L. (Survive Outdoors Longer)

S.O.L. (Survive Outdoors Longer) is a survival gear company that is part of Adventure Ready Brands, a firm headquartered in Littleton, New Hampshire, in the heart of the White Mountains.

The company started out in 1973, as the Tender Corporation, which was founded in Littleton to manufacture and distribute After Bite, an insect bite treatment that became the company’s first flagship product. Tender was incorporated in 1977 and expanded into outdoor safety gear over the following decades, adding insect repellent lines (like Ben’s and Natrapel), and first aid kits under the Adventure Medical Kits banner.

SOL was started as a new brand under the Adventure Ready umbrella, focused specifically on survival preparedness like emergency shelters, fire-starting tools, signaling devices, and survival kits. The parent company rebranded as Adventure Ready Brands in June of 2020, and it kept expanding with the buy out of LuminAID, a solar-powered lantern company, in November of 2021.

SOL’s offerings has grown from emergency blankets and survival kits into a wider lineup now including the Escape Bivvy, made from a breathable fabric that reflects 70% of body heat while allowing moisture to escape – it soon became one of the company’s best-known products.

S.O.L. Adventure Ready Survival Kit

The S.O.L. Adventure Ready Survival Kit is a 13 piece survival kit designed as a compact, grab-and-go kit for hikers, hunters, campers, climbers, and general outdoor adventurers, housing all of its contents in a 2 liter roll-top dry bag with a clear front panel for quick gear identification.

The whole package weighs in at 12.8 oz and measures 10.5″ x 1.5″ x 6.5″, making it small and light enough to strap to a backpack, kayak, or motorcycle using either the bag’s built-in buckle or the included 550 paracord.

The kit covers the core survival categories you’d expect – fire, navigation, signaling, shelter/warmth, and gear repair. Fire-starting duties fall to a Fire Lite micro sparker with a flint roller (designed for one-handed operation) and four Tinder Quik waterproof tinder tabs.

For navigation there’s a liquid-filled map compass rated for readings in the northern hemisphere, and for visibility after dark, an LED headlamp. Signaling is handled by a Slim Rescue Howler whistle. Rounding out the kit are a TightPak survival towel (compact and quick-drying), a fishing and sewing kit, a roll of duct tape (2″ x 26″), and 30 feet of 550 paracord.

The Adventure Ready Kit is now available on the official S.O.L. Amazon store here with an MSRP around $56 USD at the time of writing.

Images courtesy of S.O.L.