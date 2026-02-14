This is the 6096 Frankfurt World Time Watch from German watchmaker Sinn Spezialuhren. Its GMT movement and dial allow you to track three timezones simultaneously.

The Sinn 6096 comes with both a black calfskin leather strap, and a solid stainless steel bracelet, as well as the tool needed to change the straps over when you need to. It has a case diameter of 41.5 mm and a width of 10.1 mm, and a sapphire crystal on the front and back, allowing you to see the automatic mechanical movement at work.

History Speedrun: Sinn Spezialuhren

Sinn Spezialuhren was founded in Frankfurt am Main in 1961 by former WWII Luftwaffe pilot and instrument flying instructor Helmut Sinn – when he started the company that he initially named “Helmut Sinn Spezialuhren.” From the beginning, the Sinn brand was all about tool watch function over fashion, they developed navigation cockpit clocks, pilot chronographs, and later dive watches built to do very specific jobs.

A big part of the original Sinn formula has always been direct sales, completely cutting out traditional retail markups, and early production relied heavily on Swiss private-label manufacturing – all built to Sinn’s specifications.

The quartz crisis shook the global watch industry in the 1970s, European watchmakers were particularly affected, but Sinn was able to come out of it relatively unscathed. When Breitling halted production in 1979 Helmut Sinn was able to acquire Navitimer watch parts, movements, and rights, and reissued the design under the Sinn name as the 903 model series, a move that helped keep a classic pilot watch alive through what is now remembered as the darkest era in modern watchmaking.

Sinn’s credibility as a tool-watch maker was truly established by the 1980s. In 1985, the Sinn 140 S chronograph became the first German automatic chronograph used in space, flown during the German Spacelab mission with Reinhard Furrer.

Engineer Lothar Schmidt acquired the company in 1994 and under his ownership, Sinn leaned harder into technical pieces and proprietary case and sealing technologies, while also broadening the overall company lineup. Today Sinn is respected around the world as one of the best-known German watchmakers, with product lines covering men’s and women’s timepieces, as well as a wide array of tool watches for pilots and divers.

The Sinn Spezialuhren 6096

The Sinn Spezialuhren 6096 is a classically-styled watch with full GMT functionality, allowing you to track three timezones concurrently. It works by using a fourth hand that tracks a 24 hour dial placed just inside the hour markers.

The third timezone is tracked by using the crown at the 10 o’clock position to move the internal rotating bezel that carries the 12 hour markers. Once adjusted, you can track two timezones using the main movement and an additional timezone using the GMT movement’s fourth hand.

It comes in a wooden presentation box with both a black calfskin leather strap and a solid stainless steel bracelet, as well as the band replacement tool, spare spring bars, and an Eschenbach watchmaker’s loupe.

The watch has a stainless steel case, with a sapphire crystal face and back, allowing you to see the SW 330-1 automatic mechanical movement at work. That movement has 25 bearing jewels, 28,800 semi-oscillations per hour, and a 42 hour power reserve.

If you’d like to get your own Sinn Spezialuhren 6096 or read more you can visit the official listing here.

Images courtesy of Sinn Spezialuhren