This is a matching pair of retro 1980s Sears “Lime Limo” Go-Karts that are now being offered for sale as a package deal. They’re powered by 4 bhp Tecumseh single-cylinder engines, with a centrifugal clutch, and chain drive.

Despite the fact that these go karts were produced in vast numbers, relatively few have survived in original condition to the modern day. This matching pair will likely attract a lot of attention from vintage kart collectors and other enthusiasts.

Above Video: This fascinating interview features Manco founder Bill Hatlem discussing the history of the company in quite some detail. It makes great watching if (like us) you’re interested in this kind of history.

History Speedrun: Manco Products, Inc

Manco Products, Inc was founded by Bill Hatlem, a Purdue University mechanical engineering graduate, and a USAF Korean War veteran. After leaving the military he put his engineering degree to use, working for a number of companies, before founding Manco in 1966.

When Manco first started, it was solely focused on minibike production. These were essentially small, simple motorcycles that were designed to be used by children, and in many cases by adults too. For an entire generation of Americans, minibikes like those made by Manco were their first foray into the world of motorcycles, and into the world of motorized transportation in general.

The first Manco minibike was named the Little Gen, named after Hatlem’s daughter. The company soon diversified into single-seat go karts, and from there into side-by-side two-seat karts like the ones shown in this article.

The company initially used Clinton engines in its karts and minibikes, but this engine manufacturer soon went out of business, as a result they switched to using Tecumseh units, as well as Briggs and Stratton engines on some models.

One of the keys to the success of Manco was the brilliant strategic move by Bill Hatlem, of approaching the likes of Sears, JC Penny, Montgomery Ward. These were major national retailers and in many cases they already had minibike and go kart suppliers – but Bill was friendly, persistent, and he accompanied his own sales executives to meetings with the brands – to ensure they would meet him personally.

This all paid off for Manco in a big way, Sears was the first to switch to Manco (over Fox Corporation), and many others would soon follow. By the middle of the 1970s Manco products took up six pages of the Sears catalogue – a huge driver of sales.

It was around this time that Hatlem acquired some of his key competitors, helping him to secure an even wider foothold in the market, Manco soon became one of the largest companies of its kind in the USA. Eventually it would be exporting karts to Brazil, Mexico, Europe, and even as far afield as Saudi Arabia.

The Sears “Lime Limo” Go-Karts Shown Here

This pair of matching 1980s-era Sears Lime Limo Go-Karts remain in remarkably original condition, finished in lime green with black seats, and black floorpans with two-tone stripe details.

Both karts are powered by air-cooled 4 bhp Tecumseh single-cylinder engines, with a centrifugal clutch and chain drive to the rear axle. They each have a single drum brake in the rear, seating for two, a steering wheel one the left, and chunky rubber tires front and back.

They’re now being offered for sale as a package deal out of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania at no reserve on a bill of sale. If you’d like to read more about them or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

