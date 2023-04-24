This is a 1:5th scale Porsche 956/962 “Windkanal,” it’s one of just five copies that were made of the original scaled down wind tunnel model, testing various elements of the car to hone the aerodynamics, reduce lift, increase downforce, and reduce drag.

The Porsche 956 and its evolution, the 962, are among the most successful race cars in the history of endurance racing. They left an indelible mark on motorsports with their groundbreaking design, technological advancements that were copied by many, and a dominant track record throughout the 1980s and into the early 1990s.

In the early 1980s, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) introduced new regulations for the World Sportscar Championship, known as Group C. Porsche, a prominent player in endurance racing, sought to develop a car that would not only comply with these new regulations but also establish a new benchmark for performance in the category.

The Porsche 956 was the result of this endeavor.

The development of the Porsche 956 began in 1981, with the car making its racing debut in 1982. The 962, an evolution of the 956, was introduced in 1984 to comply with updated regulations and address some of the shortcomings of its predecessor. Both models would go on to achieve remarkable success on the racetrack.

The 956/962 cars secured overall wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the most prestigious endurance race in the world, a total of seven times between 1982 and 1994. Additionally, the cars captured multiple World Sportscar Championships and numerous other endurance racing victories throughout their respective competitive lifespans.

The 1:5th scale model you see here measures in at 103 cm x 40 cm, or approximately 40.55 inches x 15.75 inches. It’s finished in grey with black tires, white wheels, and gold Porsche script on the front, sides, and rear wing, and a Porsche logo on the front.

The lack of a windshield, doors, sponsorship logos or other additions allows the styling of the car to speak for itself, and it certainly looks every bit the champion that it is.

This model is due to roll across the auction block with Bonhams on the 13th of May with a price guide of €6,000 – €9,000 or approximately $7,080 USD – $10,620 USD. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bonhams