This is a modified version of the 1969 Porsche 911T engine, it now has a displacement of 2.5 liters (up from the original 2.0 liters), it’s fitted with twin triple-throat Weber carburetors, and a programmable 123ignition distributor.

The air-cooled Porsche 911 flat-six is undeniably one of the most beloved engines of the 20th century. It was first introduced in the Porsche 901 at the 1963 Frankfurt Motor Show, however this car was quickly renamed “911” after French automaker Peugeot pointed out that they owned the French trademark for car model names consisting of three numbers with a “0” in the middle.

Development on the Porsche 911 started in 1959, it was conceived as an all-new car destined to replace the Porsche 356 – the company’s first production car that had debuted in 1948 just three years after WWII.

Above Video: This episode of Jay Leno’s Garage discusses the Porsche 911T, specifically the 1971 model that was released three years after the car that the engine featured in this article was fitted to.

The Porsche 911 had been designed to be larger, more powerful, and faster than its predecessor – thanks in no small part to the new Type 745 flat-six engine that was mounted in the rear.

The Type 745 was an air-cooled boxer engine with six-cylinders laid out with three per side, it had an aluminum block and heads, a single overhead cam per bank, two-valves per cylinder, and it had a displacement of 1,991cc or 2.0 liters.

Engine output did vary somewhat depending on which year and subvariant the car was, 130 bhp up to 148 bhp was available initially, with approximately 140 ft lbs of torque. In 1967 the Porsche 911S was released with an updated engine now producing 180 bhp and 144 ft lbs of torque.

The air-cooled 911 engine would be continually upgraded and expanded over its lengthy production run that extended well into the 1990s. Over the years Porsche owners found a myriad ways of increasing power, and the aftermarket tuning parts industry is still booming.

The engine you see here was originally fitted to a 1969 Porsche 911T, it was rebuilt to 2.5 liters and now includes replacement heads, oil pump, upper valve covers, bearings, piston rings, it has revised camshafts, and twin triple-throat Weber carburetors.

It's now being offered for sale on Bring A Trailer out of Hickory, North Carolina.

Images courtesy of Bring A Trailer