This is a Mercedes-Benz 500SEL that’s now powered by an alloy 5.0 liter V8. It was originally converted into pickup configuration by German builder SGS Styling Garage based in Hamburg, Germany.

The conversion into pickup or ute form was done so that SGS, and company founder Chris Hahn, could use it as a company delivery vehicle, for hauling parts and other cargo. It was also used for display purposes, and it’s believed to be the only one ever made.

Fast Facts: A Mercedes 500SEL Pickup Conversion

This Mercedes-Benz 500SEL began life as a W126 sedan before being reengineered into a pickup/ute by SGS Styling Garage in Hamburg, Germany. The vehicle was commissioned by SGS founder Chris Hahn to serve as a company delivery vehicle, making it a unique one-off example of the luxury car for utility and display use.

Power comes from the Euro-spec M117 5.0 liter light-alloy V8 producing 260+ bhp, paired with a factory rear limited-slip differential. SGS reinforced the chassis and body structure to meet strict German TüV standards, ensuring safety and solid rigidity despite the major bodywork changes required to convert the rear section into a functional cargo bed.

Finished in Lapis Blue Metallic with a gray interior, the 500SEL pickup keeps much of its luxury feel, featuring upgraded leather seats, original wood trim, and well-preserved paintwork. The metal-lined bed shows minimal wear, and the vehicle rides on 17-inch Borbet Type A wheels with Michelin tires, though the rims show light curb rash consistent with age and use.

Imported to the United States in 2022, the car is now offered for sale in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with an asking price of $39,000 on eBay. It remains in good running condition, with good performance from its 5.0 liter V8 and the smooth drivability you would expect from the W126 platform.

History Speedrun: The Mercedes-Benz 500SEL

Mercedes-Benz developed the W126 S-Class in the late 1970s with a clear brief to improve safety, reduce drag and weight, and deliver better fuel economy than the W116 – without losing that bank-vault-quality feel that Mercedes was known for at the time.

Bruno Sacco’s clean, wind-tunnel-tested design was ahead of its time in 1979, and the long-wheelbase “V126” chassis gave the chauffeur crowd what they wanted – space and serenity. The 500SEL sat near the top of the W126 hierarchy, pairing the stretched body with the 5.0 liter V8 and the kind of quiet authority that defined 1980s-era executive transport.

At launch, the 500SEL used the M117 light-alloy SOHC V8 with Bosch K-Jetronic mechanical injection. Factory data listed 240 bhp initially, moving to 231 bhp from October 1981 onwards thanks to a compression ratio change. Torque specs hovered around the 300 lb ft ballpark, enough to move the 1.7 to 1.8 ton sedan up to an autobahn-friendly 225 km/h.

Real-world performance figures did vary somewhat by market and resulting emissions regulations, but period figures in the low-8 second range to 100 km/h were typical – quick for the day and effortless in the way that matters.

Mercedes refreshed the W126 for 1986, and the 500SEL benefited. The exterior updates were subtle, it mainly had smoother bumpers and body cladding, but the drivability lift from Bosch KE-Jetronic (electromechanical) injection was more meaningful.

In non-catalyst European trim, the 5.0 liter was rated at 265 bhp from mid-1987, with earlier versions producing 245 bhp – catalyst-equipped models ranged from 223 to 252 bhp. Torque from the M117 remained solid, and the top speed rose to 235 km/h.

The options list remained lengthy with choices like self-leveling rear suspension, hydropneumatic level control, heated and orthopedic seats, and an early trip computer. Special-protection (armored) 500SELs were built in parallel for government and corporate clients.

Across the entire W126 production run (sedans and coupes), the build number neared 900,000 – making it the most successful S-Class of all time. The 500SEL’s niche was always clear – it was for buyers who wanted the long cabin and a refined V8 without stepping over to the 560.

The Mercedes 500SEL Pickup Conversion Shown Here

This Mercedes-Benz 500SEL pickup was converted by SGS Styling Garage in Hamburg, Germany, and is believed to be the only one of its kind built. It’s finished in Lapis Blue Metallic over a gray interior, and it was commissioned by SGS founder Chris Hahn for use as a company delivery vehicle.

Importantly, the conversion keeps the car’s factory rear limited-slip differential and Euro-spec M117 5.0 liter V8 engine offering 260+ bhp – the most powerful version of the engine ever offered in the 500SEL.

The pickup conversion work was built to SGS’s usual high standard, with reinforced bodywork to ensure full compliance with the strict German TüV road regulations. The metal-lined bed is described as well preserved, with the Lapis Blue paint showing relatively little wear.

The interior remains in reportedly good condition with upgraded leather seats and intact wood trim. The vehicle was imported from Germany in 2022 and has been kept in its current condition since.

Mechanically, the 500SEL pickup is said to perform well, with responsive throttle and strong output from its alloy 5.0 liter V8. It rides on staggered 17-inch Borbet Type A wheels with Michelin tires, though it’s important to note that they are showing some curb rash and could do with some remedial work.

It’s now being offered for sale on eBay out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a Buy It Now price of $39,000 or best offer. If you’d like to read more or enquire about buying it you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Plush Auto + Mercedes-Benz