This is a Lotus-Renault 98T-style go kart, it was built specifically to resemble the car driven by Ayrton Senna in the 1986 Formula 1 season in which he took eight pole positions, eight podium places, and two wins.
This go kart was built on a modified Bird Engineering tubular steel chassis, it’s powered by the venerable Briggs & Stratton 5 bhp single-cylinder engine which turns the rear live axle via a centrifugal clutch and chain drive.
Bird Engineering was a popular go kart manufacturer who developed and sold a range of models, often selling them via ads in the back of magazines. Their go karts had simple tubular steel frame with a live axle rear end. They could be ordered with one or two engines, and one or two disc brakes among many other options.
As with most go karts it’s a single seater that can accommodate children and (most) adults, the controls consist of a steering wheel, an accelerator pedal, and a brake pedal – making it nice and easy to drive for everyone.
Stopping is accomplished with a rear disc brake, a standard arrangement on many go karts, and it’s fitted with attractive staggered-diameter Margay Series 24 3-piece wheels, a stainless steel exhaust, a fiberglass Emmick seat, and a replica MOMO-style steering wheel with a quick-release hub.
Go karts have always offered the cheapest entry into the world of motorsport, with many future Formula 1 champions starting out in karts before working their way up the formulas into the pinnacle of racing – including Ayrton Senna.
This kart is currently being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Point Pleasant Boro, New Jersey on a bill of sale. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.
