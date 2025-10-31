This is the new Lego® Time Machine from Back to the Future, it’s part of the popular Speed Champions series and it’s designed to be built by anyone from the age of 9 to 90+.

The kit comes with the two most memorable characters from the film – Doc Brown and Marty McFly, both with period correct clothing and hair. The car can be assembled two ways, with the lightning hook as in the first movie, or into flying mode with sideways wheels and Mr Fusion from the second film.

History Speedrun: The DeLorean Time Machine

The Back to the Future time machine began as a scripting problem with a practical solution. Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale needed an object that looked otherworldly in 1955, and the DeLorean DMC-12’s stainless body panels and gull-wing doors sold the idea instantly.

Under production designer Lawrence Paull, concept artists Ron Cobb and Andrew Probert developed the “assembled-from-the-garage” look for the Time Machine, while special-effects supervisor Kevin Pike and construction coordinator Michael Scheffe led the build.

Three main cars were prepared for the first film: the detailed “A-car” for close-ups, the stunt-ready “B-car,” and a cut-away “C-car” for interior camera work. The A-car became the canonical hero.

On screen, the DeLorean first ran a fictional plutonium reactor, it was then later fitted with the Mr. Fusion unit and a 2015 “hover conversion” for the sequels – evolutions that mirrored the story’s time jumps.

Off screen, the A-car spent years deteriorating outdoors at Universal Studios before writer-producer Bob Gale commissioned a painstaking restoration back to original condition, led by Joe Walser with a small team of specialists and documented in the film OUTATIME.

Above Video: This is the trailer for OUTATIME, a film that documented the process of saving the original DeLorean Time Machine and restoring it. You can see the car today on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Since 2016 the restored A-car has been displayed on long-term loan at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

Although it’s hard to imagine now, the Time Machine used in the film could have been a Fox Body Mustang. Ford had offered $75,000 USD for the Mustang to be used as the Hero’s car but it was soon shot down by Bob Gale, who famously said “Doc Brown doesn’t drive a fucking Mustang.”

The Lego® Back to the Future Time Machine Shown Here

This is the new Lego® Back to the Future Time Machine, it’s made up of 357 pieces and it’s suitable for ages 9 and up, though it’s probably safe to say that most of the people who buy and build these will be well into their adult years.

The kit comes with Doc Brown and Marty McFly figures, and the car can be built two ways, in the same configuration as the first film with the standard wheels and the lightning hook, or like the car from the second film with the Mr Fusion unit and the wheels that turn sideways for flight.

Inside the car you’ll find the flux capacitor, time calculator, and a detailed interior, and as an added bonus the Doc Brown and Marty McFly figures fit neatly into the car. Once assembled it measures in at 4 inches (10 cm) high, 6.5 inches (17 cm) long and 2.5 inches (7 cm) wide.

It’s now available for pre-order on the official Lego Amazon store here. This one is going to sell out fast, and shipments are slated to begin by January 1st 2026 with a price of $27.99 USD.

Images courtesy of Lego