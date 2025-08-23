This is a Hunter RMV Predator EXP 4×4 expedition vehicle, it’s a 2024 model that remains in excellent condition, as it’s only covered 18,000 kms – a mere pittance for a vehicle of this type.

Heavy-duty 4×4 truck-based campers like this have been becoming ever more popular in recent years, as they offer truly self-contained, off-grid accommodations designed to keep you comfortable anywhere from Africa to Asia and everywhere in-between.

Fast Facts: The Hunter RMV Predator EXP 4×4

Hunter RMV was established to merge military vehicle toughness with the comforts required for global overland travel. The “RMV” in the name stands for “Repurposed Military Vehicles,” due to Hunter’s use of surplus military platforms and converting them into high-end expedition rigs.

The Stewart & Stevenson LMTV, frequently remanufactured by Acela, became the backbone of Hunter’s production thanks to its durability and worldwide parts availability. The Predator EXP emerged as the company’s flagship, priced from $450,000, while later models like the Globe Ranger and Apex 6×6 catered to families or buyers seeking even more space and luxury.

The Predator EXP starts as a remanufactured Stewart & Stevenson M1078A1 chassis powered by a Caterpillar 7.2 liter turbodiesel and Allison 7-speed automatic. Four-wheel drive, central tire inflation, and heavy-duty gearing allow it to handle deserts, jungles, highways, or arctic environments. Expedition-ready details include steel bumpers, a Sherpa winch, Goodyear 395/85 tires, LED lighting, a motorcycle lift, and an exterior awning.

Inside, the EXP has a full galley with induction cooking, stainless sink, Isotherm refrigeration, and a granite countertop. Additional features include a dinette, queen-size bed, wet bath, wood cabinetry, and climate control. Power systems deliver long-term independence with a 1,000 Ah lithium bank, solar charging, dual generators, and HVAC.

History Speedrun: Hunter RMV

Hunter RMV was founded to bridge the gap between the durability of military vehicles and the comfortable accommodations required by overland and expedition vehicles. The “RMV” in the company name stands for “Hunter Repurposed Military Vehicles,” giving a hint to where they source their vehicles.

Hunter RMV’s origins go back to an early prototype known as “The Beast.” It was built on a surplus military chassis and outfitted with a custom camper body – that one-off concept evolved into a full-fledged business model as demand grew for vehicles capable of extended off-grid travel with a mix of toughness and luxury.

By the mid-2010s Hunter RMV had begun producing its first customer-ready expedition rigs. The foundation of the brand was the Stewart & Stevenson LMTV, a 4×4 truck originally built for the US military. These platforms, often remanufactured by Acela, offered unmatched reliability and global parts support.

The team at Hunter stripped them down and added purpose-built expedition bodies that included sleeping quarters, kitchens, and bathrooms. The resulting Predator EXP became the company’s signature model, with a starting price above $450,000 USD and a build process taking six to nine months on average.

The lineup soon expanded to include the Globe Ranger, a more family-oriented 4×4 based on Chevrolet Kodiak and C6500 chassis, offering sleeping for up to six, induction cooking, and off-grid power systems.

At the higher end, the Apex 6×6 commanded prices north of $495,000, while the Sherpa line, introduced in 2024, provided a more accessible entry point at around $225,000. Each vehicle was tailored for long-term self-sufficiency, with features like solar arrays, lithium battery banks, onboard water tanks and water filtration, while still offering many of the creature comforts of home.

The RMV Predator EXP

The Predator EXP is Hunter RMV’s take on a military-grade expedition rig, built in their signature way to combine battlefield toughness with the comforts of home in a long-range package. Each one begins life as a Stewart & Stevenson M1078A1 chassis, fully remanufactured by Acela before Hunter adds its custom living quarters.

The 7.2 liter Caterpillar turbodiesel inline-six, paired with an Allison 7-speed automatic transmission, provides reliable and torque-biased power, while the four-wheel-drive system, central tire inflation, and highway gearing make it equally at home on sandy desert tracks remote jungles, the Alaskan wilderness, or interstate highways.

Inside, the EXP has a full galley (kitchen) with an induction cooktop, stainless sink, and Isotherm fridge/freezer, it also has a dinette with a telescoping table that offers seating space, and a wet bath and rear queen-size bed. Power systems are designed for true off-grid living, with a 1,000 Ah lithium battery bank managed by Victron controls, solar panels on the roof, dual Honda generators, and a mini-split HVAC unit.

The exterior of the vehicle has armored steel bumpers with a Sherpa winch up front, and it rides on Goodyear 395/85 tires on 20-inch steel wheels. Expedition-friendly additions include perimeter LED lighting, a motorcycle lift platform on the rear, a Traeger grill, and a Fiamma awning.

The Predator EXP and the other overlanding vehicles from Hunter RMV have been developing a solid reputation both in the United States and around the world in expedition travel circles – particularly in the higher end of the market where budgets tend to extend a little higher.

The RMV Predator EXP 4×4 Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is an RMV Predator EXP 4×4 that was built just last year, in 2024. It was commissioned by the current owner, and now seller, and as you would expect it’s based on a Stewart & Stevenson M1078A1 Medium Tactical Vehicle – ex-US Military.

Inside you’ll find a galley with an induction cooktop and a granite countertop, a stainless-steel sink, Isotherm drawer-style refrigerator and freezer units, a dinette, woodgrain flooring and cabinetry, a wet bath, a sleeping area with a queen mattress, and a house climate control system.

It also has a primary sleeping area in the rear which is furnished with a queen mattress, overhead storage, and flexible reading lights. In the bathroom you’ll find a shower with a tethered sprayer, a toilet with a holding tank, a lighted mirror, and a hinged window.

The vehicle is now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Glenbrook, Nevada with a clean Montana title in the name of the seller’s LLC. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer