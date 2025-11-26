This is a cargo trailer made from the rear end of a first-generation Ford Bronco, fitted to a custom square steel tube frame on leaf springs with a live axle.

The Bronco rear remains functional, the tailgate and hatch open to show a cargo area and a correct Bronco rear seat – meaning it might be well suited to use at sporting events where you would have your own undercover seat ready to go.

The steel trailer frame is fitted with a rolling tongue jack and it rolls on 15 inch American Racing wheels fitted with 31 inch Wild Country Radial XTX tires. The receiver hitch is mounted at the rear, and it has a diamond-plate Better Built box on the tongue providing some lockable enclosed storage.

Inside, the trailer has red and white leather-trimmed panels along the walls with matching red carpets across the floor, tailgate, and fender tops. The removable bench seat is built on a black metal frame and upholstered in red and white leather with white piping to match the rest of the trailer.

It’s clear that this trailer will most likely sell to a current first-generation Bronco owner who needs a trailer, but it might also sell to an International Scout or Jeep CJ owner with a sense of humor.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Miami, Florida with a Florida registration in the seller’s name, and you can visit the listing here on Bring a Trailer if you’d like to read more or register to bid.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer