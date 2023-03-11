This is a Ferrari FF V12 engine-based coffee table, it’s fitted to a solid base and its circular glass top is 2 meters in diameter with extensions provided that can adjust the height from 81 cm to 102 cm then up to 112 cm depending on your requirements.

The Ferrari FF is a grand tourer produced by the Italian car manufacturer from 2011 to 2016. It was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as a replacement for the outgoing 612 Scaglietti.

The FF, which stands for “Ferrari Four”, was notable for being the first production Ferrari to feature all-wheel drive and the first modern Ferrari with a “shooting brake” body style – a type of car that combines the style of a coupé with the practicality of an estate or station wagon.

The Ferrari FF was powered by a naturally aspirated 6.3 liter V12 producing 651 horsepower and 504 lb ft of torque. This engine was coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The FF could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, and had a top speed of 208 mph (335 km/h) making it the fastest four-seat car in the world at the time.

The interior of the FF featured a spacious cabin with seating for four adults including reasonably sized rear seats. It was equipped with a range of high-end GT car features including an infotainment system, climate control, leather upholstery, and high quality fittings throughout.

The Ferrari FF underwent a mid-cycle refresh in 2016, with updated exterior styling and some mechanical improvements. However, this was the final model year for the FF, as it was succeeded by the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso in 2017.

This V12 coffee table is estimated to sell for between $48,000 – $95,000 USD when it crosses the auction block with RM Sotheby’s in late March. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images: Simon Clay ©2022 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s