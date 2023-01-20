This is a wire frame sculpture of the Ferrari F40 – inarguably one of the Italian automakers most important and historically significant supercars.

The F40 was styled by Pietro Camardella working under Aldo Brovarone at legendary automotive design house Pininfarina. The car is notable as the last Ferrari personally approved by Enzo Ferrari before his death in 1988 at the age of 90.

The mid-engined Ferrari F40 was developed with a view to entering into Group B competition to challenge the Porsche 959 – its main period sales competitor. Unfortunately Group B would be cancelled by the FIA in 1986, before Ferrari even had a chance to release the new car for sale.

It was decided to continue the project regardless, Enzo himself must have liked the idea of leaving it as the cap on his remarkably long list of automotive achievements. The F40 had an advanced design with extensive use of Kevlar, carbon fibre, and aluminum.

Power was provided by a high-revving twin-turbo 90º V8 with a displacement of 2.9 liters. This engine had double overhead cams, four valves per cylinder, and Weber-Marelli electronic injection, and it was capable of 478 bhp at 7,000 rpm with 426 lb ft of torque at 4,000 rpm.

The top speed of the F40 was claimed 324 km/h or 201 mph, with the 0-62 mph dash taking just 4.1 seconds. Ferrari would build 1,315 examples of the car between 1987 and 1992, they’re now among the most collectible and revered Ferraris in history.

The sculpture you see in this article was handmade, it’s approximately 1:3rd scale and it’s made from hand-formed and welded tubular steel. It includes references to the car’s pop-up headlights, five-spoke wheels, and its prominent rear wing.

It’s now being offered for sale on Collecting Cars out of Szombathely, Hungary. If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Collecting Cars