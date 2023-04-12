The Facel Vega HK500 was released in 1959 as a substantial upgrade over the earlier Facel Vega FVS. The HK500 was a luxury grand touring car with a 360 hp 6.3 litre Chrysler V8 and a top speed touching on 150 mph – blisteringly quick for the time.

Though it’s little remembered today, French luxury automaker Facel was a competitor for the likes of Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Continental back in the 1950s, and they were bought by celebrities and royalty including Christian Dior, Dean Martin, Fred Astaire, Stirling Moss, and several Saudi princes.

Fast Facts – The Facel Vega HK500

Facel, founded by Jean Daninos in 1939, initially produced military aircraft components and automobile bodies for various European carmakers. In 1954, Facel introduced its first luxury car, the Facel Vega, marking the company’s entry into the high-end automobile market.

Launched in 1958 as a successor to the Facel Vega FVS, the HK500 featured a steel body with aluminum doors, hood, and trunk. Its elegant design, aggressive front grille, and luxurious interior made it an attractive grand tourer for discerning buyers.

The HK500 was equipped with a Chrysler V8 engine, offering power outputs ranging from 335 to 360 bhp depending on the configuration, and most cars were equipped with an automatic transmission.

The Facel Vega HK500 garnered international recognition and attracted a prestigious clientele, including royalty, celebrities, and prominent figures such as Pablo Picasso, Ava Gardner, and Ringo Starr.

The HK500 was produced between 1958 and 1961, with approximately 490 units built. Despite the car’s success, Facel faced financial difficulties in the early 1960s, and efforts to diversify its model range were met with limited success. This ultimately led to the closure of Facel in 1964.

Facel – The “French Rolls-Royce”

Facel, short for Forges et Ateliers de Construction d’Eure-et-Loir, was established in 1939 by Jean Daninos. Initially, the company specialized in the production of military aircraft components and later transitioned to manufacturing automobile bodies for various European carmakers, including Simca, Panhard, and Bentley.

Above Video: This clip from a vintage episode of Top Gear showcases the Facel Vega HK500, and does a great job of telling the car’s story – without pulling any punches.

In 1954, under Daninos’ guidance, Facel introduced its first luxury car, the Facel Vega, marking the company’s entry into the world of high-end automobiles.

During its short but illustrious history, Facel Vega produced some of the most beautiful and technologically advanced cars of its time, earning it a reputation as a symbol of sophistication and luxury, and giving the British, German, and American luxury car makers more than a run for their money.

The first Facel Vega model was the FV, which was introduced in 1954. The car was powered by a 4.5 liter Hemi V8 engine and it had a luxurious interior featuring rich leather upholstery, power windows, and a sophisticated dashboard that was far ahead of the competition. The FV was a hit with car enthusiasts and celebrities alike, with owners including Pablo Picasso, Ava Gardner, Ringo Starr, Christian Dior, Dean Martin, Fred Astaire, and Stirling Moss.

Facel Vega continued to produce a series of stunning models throughout the 1950s and early 1960s, including the HK500, the Excellence, and the Facellia. Each of these cars was known for its elegant design, advanced technology for the time, and its impressive performance by luxury car standards.

The HK500, which was introduced in 1958, was one of the most powerful luxury cars of its time, with a 5.8 liter V8 engine that produced 360 bhp. The car’s sleek design and high-end features, including power windows and power seats, made it a favorite among the European autobahn cognoscenti.

The Excellence, which was introduced in 1958, was a four-door luxury car that was designed for high-speed touring. The car was powered by the same 5.8 liter American V8 as the HK500 and featured a spacious interior with leather upholstery, air conditioning, and a slew of other luxury appointments.

The Facellia, which was introduced in 1959, was a smaller and more affordable car than the HK500 and the Excellence. The car was powered by a 1.6 liter four-cylinder engine and had a sleek design that was similar to the larger Facel Vega models, but fell within the budget of a far larger base of potential clientele.

Despite their many successes, Facel Vega struggled financially throughout the 1960s. The company was unable to compete with larger and more established car manufacturers, and it eventually went bankrupt in 1964.

The Facel Vega HK500

The HK500 was designed by Facel Vega’s chief designer, Jean Daninos. He was known for his love of American cars, which heavily influenced the styling of the HK500.

The car’s long, sleek body was made of steel, and its smooth lines and curves gave it a timeless, elegant look. The car’s chrome accents, including its distinctive grille, added to its 1950s Jet Age appeal.

The Facel Vega HK500 made its debut in 1958 as a successor to the Facel Vega FVS, featuring numerous upgrades and improvements. The HK500’s design incorporated a steel body with aluminum doors, hood, and trunk. Its striking appearance was characterized by a low profile, aggressive front grille, and a luxurious, comfortable interior.

Under the hood, the Facel Vega HK500 was equipped with a powerful Chrysler V8 engine, with power outputs ranging from 335 to 360 bhp depending on the configuration. This combination of elegance and performance made the HK500 an attractive proposition for those seeking a high-end grand tourer.

The Facel Vega HK500 was produced from 1958 to 1961, with approximately 490 units built during this time. Despite the car’s success and positive reception, Facel encountered financial difficulties in the early 1960s. The company’s efforts to diversify its model range were met with limited success, ultimately leading to Facel’s closure in 1964.

The Facel Vega HK500 remains an important example of French automotive design, symbolizing a unique blend of elegance, performance, and luxury. The car’s distinctive styling, powerful engine, and prestigious clientele have solidified its place as a significant piece of automotive history.

The 1960 Facel Vega HK500 Shown Here

The car you see here is a 1960 Facel Vega HK500 is believed to be one of the 98 UK-supplied right hand drive cars, and it’s been sitting covered in dust in a garage for the better part of 50 years, largely forgotten until it was recently uncovered.

This vehicle is a 6.3 liter example with the engine still residing under the hood, it’s finished in Brunswick Blue with Grey leather upholstery, and it was originally supplied new to the founder and chairman of Magnatex Ltd, W.E. O’Shei Esq., who had it road registered as ‘WO 2’ on 15th July 1960.

Power from the Chrysler-sourced V8 is sent back through a “push button” automatic transmission to the rear wheels, and the car appears to be in complete condition – albeit needing a full restoration.

It’s now due to roll across the auction block with H&H Classics on the 26th of April with no reserve price, and you can visit the listing here if you’d like to read more about it or register to bid.

Images courtesy of H&H Classics