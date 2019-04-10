The Douchebags™ Backpack – A 20 L Daily Carry Bag

Though it’s somewhat comically named, the Douchebags™ Backpack is actually a very well engineered backpack designed by Swedish freeski icon Jon Olsson and Norwegian product designer Truls Brataas.
They founded Douchebags™ back in 2012 with the goal of developing genuinely 21st century-ready bags for people with busy, highly-mobile lives. Their bags have won several international awards for both design and functionality, and tens of thousands of people around the world now rely on them as their daily carry bags.
The Douchebags™ Backpack is a 20 litre bag with a full clamshell opening for easy access and easy packing, it has a large interior compartment for clothes, gear, boots, equipment, etc. and a top pocket for smaller items you need quick access to, like wallets and phones.
The bag also has multiple interior mesh pockets of varying sizes to allow for proper gear organization, there’s a padded laptop sleeve with side access which allows for quick and easy handling through airport security – it fits up to a 15″ laptop.
There are side straps that can be used for adding additional exterior gear or for compressing the bag for easier storage – the backpack uses a patented Hook Up system which allows for other DB Equipment bags or gear to be attached to the exterior quickly and easily.
The bag also has padded, adjustable straps for all day comfort, a carry handle at the top, and it comes in either black or light grey.
