This is the 1987 Dodge Ram B250 Van that was used by Jack Black in the 2003 film School of Rock. It remains in largely the same condition it was in during filming, and it’s now being offered for sale out of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

The Dodge Ram Van was introduced for the 1971 model year and would remain in production until the 2003 model year, a remarkable 32 year production run that was one of the longest in American automotive history.

Fast Facts – The Dodge Ram B250 Van

The Dodge Ram Van debuted for the 1971 model year, it used an unusual one-welded-piece “Uniframe” design rather than a full separate body and chassis which resulted in a lower center of gravity and a lower cargo floor allowing more interior space.

The design of the Ram Van would prove good enough to remain in full production for 32 years until the 2003 model year. A number of variants were offered including cargo vans, passenger vans, and a version with no rear bodywork which was used for custom commercial vans and campers.

The van was based on the Chrysler produced B-platform, the Ram Van was also rebranded for use by Fargo Trucks and as the Plymouth Voyager. The van was front engined and rear wheel drive, it was offered with a variety of engines starting with slant-sixes and V8s, eventually including some V6s.

The Dodge Ram B250 Van you see here is the one used in the 2003 film “School of Rock,” it was used extensively in the film by Jack Black in character as Dewey Finn. It remains in largely original screen-used condition today and it’s now being offered for sale out of Wisconsin.

The Dodge Ram B250 Van

The Dodge Ram B250 Van was introduced in the second generation of the Ram Van series which began in 1979. In 1981 the naming convention of Dodge Vans changed over the first and early second generation vans retiring the Tradesman and Sportsman model names in favor of B150, B250, and B350.

Above Video: This is the official trailer or “School of Rock,” it opens with a scene of Jack Black driving the van shown in this article.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Ram Van production run was how much remained unchanged year-on-year. The Chrysler produced B-platform on which the vans were based had proven almost future-proof, and many fleet buyers opted for the model based on the fact that so many parts were interchangeable, even when individual vans were separated by many years of production.

When it was introduced the B250 had a length of 222.9 inches (5,662 mm), a width of 79.2 inches (2,012 mm), and a height of 79.9 inches (2,029 mm), making it the middle-sized choice when compared to the B150 and the B350.

The second generation Ram Van could be ordered with a 225 cubic inch (3.7 liter) slant-six as the base engine option, buyers could also opt for a larger 239 cubic inch (3.9 liter) LA V6, a 318 cubic inch (5.2 liter) LA V8, or a top-of-the-line 360 cubic inch (5.9 liter) LA V8.

Transmissons included the popular 3-speed automatic, there was also a 4-speed automatic, and 3, 4, and 5-speed manual options depending on year, engine choice, and vehicle specification.

As with many vehicles from the same era, the second generation Dodge Ram Vans have been substantially affected by rust – particularly those from northern latitudes where roads are salted in the winter. As a result, many seem to have been scrapped with good examples becoming more collectible – particularly for those into the vanlife movement.

The “School of Rock” Dodge Ram Van Shown Here

As noted in the introduction, this is the 1987 Dodge Ram B250 Van that was used by Jack Black in the 2003 film School of Rock. It was specifically prepared for the film to look like the sort of rough-round-the-edges van that would be used by a failed rockstar.

The van was finished in brown, now heavily patinated, with custom artwork displayed on the sides. It has sheetmetal patches on the roof, and a mixture of corrosion and simulated corrosion is present. It also has dented bodywork, broken turn signal lenses, and faded, scratched, and chipping paint.

Inside you’ll find twin captain’s chairs up front with fold-down armrests, both trimmed in red cloth upholstery. There is tan shag carpeting, woodgrain trim and door panels, and a three-spoke steering wheel. There’s plenty of wear and tear, as you may expect, and band/music related stickers are affixed throughout.

The rear of the van is largely empty save for the tan shag carpeting, allowing plenty of room for a drum kit, amps, and instruments in-between gigs. The vehicle also comes with three guitars and a drum case.

This B250 is powered by the 225 cubic inch (3.7 liter) slant-six and it has a 3-speed automatic transmission, the most cost-effective configuration. It rides on 15″ steel wheels finished in chrome, it has curved circular porthole windows on either side, and a roof-mounted vent.

Louvered rear window covers have been fitted and the van has roof rails, a receiver hitch, power-assisted front disc brakes paired with rear drums, and perhaps most interestingly, it has a limited-slip differential.

The van is now being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer, it comes with plenty of movie memorabilia including the aforementioned guitars and drum case, as well as photos, a photo signed by Jack Black, and a Hollywood Rock-N Country Certificate of Authenticity.

If you’d like to read more about it or register to bid you can visit the listing here, it’s being offered with no reserve price out of Wisconsin with a clean Wisconsin title in the name of the owner’s business.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer