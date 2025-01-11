This is an expansive collection of parts for the BMW 2002, including many rare Alpina parts, and it will likely appeal to current (or future) BMW 2002 owners looking for a library of parts in a single wooden crate.

The BMW 2002 was so named due to the fact that it has a 2000cc engine and two doors – 2000 + 2 or 2002. It was based closely on the earlier BMW 1602, which as you may have guessed, has a 1600cc engine and two doors.

The BMW 2002: A History Speedrun

The BMW 2002 would prove to be a major sales success for the German automaker, and it would arguably shape their future more than any other single model. The 2002 was essentially a sports car with a 2.0 liter M10 engine, independent front and rear suspension, front disc brakes, and excellent handling.

This recipe alone wouldn’t have been enough for success, as there were plenty of other cars on the market that met the same criteria. The reason for the success of the BMW 2002 was that its sports car underpinnings lay beneath a two-door hardtop body with seating for four, a spacious trunk, and a sensible looking profile.

In a way, the 2002 was a sports car in disguise. And perhaps more importantly, it was practical. It would be this practicality that meant it was far easier to convince your spouse that you needed one, when compared to a far less practical Alfa Romeo Spider or an MGB Roadster (for example).

Between 1968 and 1975, BMW would sell almost 400,000 examples of the 2002. It was a major success for the firm and it would be succeeded by the BMW 3 Series (initially the E21) which would continue its legacy right through to the modern day.

The collection of parts here now needs assembly/installation into a BMW 2002, or perhaps a BMW 1602. It includes a pair of Weber DCOE carburetors, a close-ratio ZF steering box, an M10 engine, two Recaro seats on BMW 02 frames, five CMR wheels with Alpina center caps, an Alpina steering wheel, and many other parts.

The whole lot is being offered for sale on Bring a Trailer, sadly not including that BMW 2002 bodyshell in the header image, out of Delft in the Netherlands. If you’d like to read more or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer