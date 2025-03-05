The AC 3000ME is a car that first appeared at the London Racing Car Show in 1972, initially known as the “Diablo.” It was an advanced (for the time) mid-engined sports car with fully independent suspension, wedge-shaped styling, and sharp handling.

The car would reach production later in the 1970s with AC Cars as the AC 3000ME, with the model name standing for “AC 3,000cc Mid-Engined” as a reference to the 3.0 liter V6 mounted amidships. Just 106 examples of the car would be made, and today the model is largely forgotten save for with a small, dedicated group of owners and enthusiasts.

Fast Facts – The AC 3000ME

The AC 3000ME design debuted as the “Diablo” in 1972, the production version was powered by a 3.0 Ford Essex V6 engine mounted amidships. With fully independent suspension and fiberglass bodywork, it was a performance-oriented sports car. Only around 106 examples were produced due to high production costs and competition from other models.

Originally developed by Peter Bohanna and Robin Stables, the design was adopted by AC Cars. After modifications, it featured a folded sheet steel frame and an Essex V6 producing 138 bhp. Despite early interest, production costs rose, limiting the car’s success in the marketplace.

The 3000ME’s specifications included a 5-speed manual transmission, four-wheel disc brakes, and a weight distribution of 40/60 front to rear. The car’s top speed was 120 mph, and while initially priced between £3,000 and £4,000, the price eventually escalated to over £11,000, limiting demand.

This 1983 AC 3000ME was the company’s demonstrator vehicle and later owned by AC Cars’ owner. It has just 25,000 miles, retains its original white finish, and features a black cloth interior. The car, previously overhauled at a cost of £20,000, is currently for sale in Warwickshire, UK.

The AC 3000ME: A History Speedrun

In the late 1960s a two-man team in England was hard at work developing their own sports car. Their names were Peter Bohanna (an automotive body structures engineer at Ford’s Advanced Vehicle Operations in the UK), and Robin Stables (an engineer at Lola cars and a former racing mechanic).

The car they developed was initially named the “Diablo,” this was many years before Lamborghini would release their model with the same name of course, and it certainly suited the small, punchy looking sports car.

The project had begun when a wealthy young British aristocrat named Piers Weld-Forester decided he would like to have his own sports car company. He put the concept out to bid, and it would be Bohanna and Stables who won the contract, which bankrolled the car’s development.

The car was designed to be powered by the then-new BMC 2.2 liter inline six SOHC E-series engine, though development delays with the design meant that a working engine wasn’t available until 1972. As a result, the Diablo would make its first appearance that year.

Finding A New Production Partner

At some point, Weld-Forester left the picture, so Bohanna and Stables were left needing to find an established automotive manufacturer to take on their design and get it into production. They approached both TVR and AC Cars, while both expressed an interest, no firm commitment was given.

Fortunately, AC Cars employee Keith Judd liked the car so much he drove one to the company’s Thames Ditton headquarters, and personally convinced company owner Derek Hurlock to sign off on the project.

The (Final) Specifications Of The AC 3000ME

Once the Diablo was brought into the AC Cars fold and examined, it was determined that the original tubular steel frame would need to be replaced with a more rigid frame made from bent and welded steel panels. This would form a strong central chassis onto which the front and rear monocoques were bolted.

The car was given a 3.0 liter Ford Essex V6 mated to a 5-speed transmission developed by AC Cars using a Hewland gearset. Suspension consisted of unequal length double wishbones front and back with telescopic dampers, and the car was given four wheel disc brakes, and rack and pinion steering.

The body was made from lightweight fiberglass, and the car had a 40/60 front/rear weight distribution. In its naturally aspirated form, the Ford Essex V6 was producing 138 bhp and 192 lb ft of torque, though later aftermarket turbocharged versions were said to be good for as much as 300 bhp. The standard car weighed 1,085 kgs (2,392 lbs) and had a claimed top speed of 193 km/h (120 mph).

AC Cars had hoped to offer the 3000ME for between £3000 and £4000 and build 10 to 20 cars per week when production was being planned. This would have made the car quite competitive on a cost basis, and would likely have made it quite successful.

By the time it reached production in the late 1970s the cost had ballooned out to £11,300, with some selling for as much as £13,238. This reduced demand significantly, as the car now also had to compete with the likes of the Lotus Esprit.

AC Cars would build and sell fewer than 80 examples before production ceased. Another company would buy the rights and make some more, but the total number made is believed to be approximately 106.

The surviving examples are now sought after by enthusiasts, but prices remain relatively low for a mid-engined sports car of this type. Though this may begin to change as more people discover the car and seek to buy one for themselves.

The 1983 AC 3000ME Shown Here

The car you see here is a low-mileage 1983 AC 3000ME that was originally used as the AC Cars demonstrator vehicle, and then owned by AC Cars owner Derek Hurlock and used as his own personal car.

It was later sold to a friend of Hurlock’s, and it’s now been part of a private collection for a number of years. It has just 25,000 miles on the odometer and its still finished in its original Glasurit white with a hard white mirror finish.

Inside you’ll find the original black cloth interior with new felt under the carpets. It retains its correct Wolfrace-style alloy wheels, and the car is said to have been previously overhauled at cost of £20,000.

It’s now being offered for sale on Car & Classic out of Warwickshire in the United Kingdom. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Car & Classic