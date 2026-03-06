This is a Vanderhall Brawley GTS, it’s an American-made 4×4 with seating for four, and a drivetrain that turns out a highly-respectable 404 bhp and 488 lb ft of torque – made all the more impressive given the curb weight of just 2,700 – 3,000 lbs.

The Brawley is a 100% electric vehicle, meaning it’s impervious to fluctuations in gas prices, and it can be charged from any mains electrical source – ideal for those who want an off-grid vehicle that can be charged from solar/wind power sources.

Fast Facts: The Vanderhall Brawley GTS

The Brawley GTS is a fully electric four-seat 4×4 UTV producing 404 bhp and 488 lb ft from a quad-motor setup. With a curb weight between roughly 2,700 and 3,000 lbs, it delivers excellent power-to-weight performance in a compact 147.5 inch package with 18 inches of ground clearance and 21 inches of suspension travel.

Power comes from a 300 volt architecture paired with a 40 kWh battery rated at about 140 miles of range. An optional 60 kWh pack, exclusive to the GTS, pushes range past 200 miles. DC fast charging and a 6 kW onboard charger are supported, with regenerative braking feeding energy back into the pack.

The aluminum unibody chassis keeps mass low, with the battery mounted low in the floor for stability. Dual A-arm suspension and long-travel dampers work with 35 inch mud-terrain tires on 18 inch wheels. Inboard 200 mm disc brakes with ceramic pads reduce unsprung weight and help control heat under sustained off-road use.

Electronic drive modes define the GTS. eCrab allows diagonal movement, eTank enables zero-radius turns, eSteer provides four-wheel steering for tight maneuvering, and eCrawl optimizes low-speed traction. Inside, the enclosed cabin includes heating, air conditioning, heated seats, analog gauges, toggle switches, and four-point harnesses for each occupant.

History Speedrun: The Vanderhall Brawley GTS

Vanderhall Motor Works was founded in 2010 by Steve Hall, a former CAD designer at industrial equipment firm Novatek who spent five years prototyping vehicles before ever offering one for sale. Operating out of Provo, Utah, the company began production in 2016 with the Laguna, an unusual three-wheeled autocycle classified federally as a motorcycle which results in an easier path to getting low-volume vehicles street legal.

Powered by a 1.4 liter turbocharged GM engine and a matching GM 6-speed automatic transmission, the Laguna was the vehicle that laid the foundation of the brand’s identity – each one is largely assembled by hand, with retro styling, and a classic-roadster driving experience built around pure enjoyment.

Additional Vanderhall models soon followed, these included the Venice in 2017, with a single-seat Speedster variant unveiled at the 2018 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, each using what Vanderhall calls its patented “Matrix platform” for modular body construction. Assembly takes place at the company’s facility on Mountain Vista Parkway in Provo, a plant spanning nearly 200,000 square feet located 43 miles (69 km) south of Salt Lake City.

In July of 2021, Vanderhall made a sharp departure from its established playbook with the release of the Brawley, its first four-wheeled vehicle, its first four-wheel drive vehicle, and its first purpose-built off-road offering.

Vanderhall had previously ventured into electric power with the Edison2, an all-electric three-wheeler announced in 2018 with production starting in 2020, but the Brawley was something else entirely – a fully electric, four-wheel all-terrain utility vehicle (UTV), not initially street-legal, and powered by a proprietary drivetrain developed in-house.

Reservations opened immediately, with sales markets spanning the United States, select European countries including Germany, and, for the first time, the Middle East, where off-road vehicles enjoy a huge following.

The top-tier variant of the new four-wheeled model, the Brawley GTS, is the flagship. It has a quad-motor electric drivetrain, with one motor per wheel, producing 404 bhp and 488 lb ft of torque through a 300-volt electrical architecture. The standard 40 kWh lithium-ion battery pack delivers an estimated 140 miles of range, while an optional 60 kWh extended pack, available exclusively on the GTS, pushes that figure beyond 200 miles.

Charging is managed through Vanderhall’s SpectralX software via a rear-mounted port, with DC fast charging and an onboard 6 kilowatt charger both supported. Regenerative braking helps boost range, feeding energy back into the pack and reducing wear on the 200mm inboard disc brakes with their ceramic pads.

The chassis is an aluminum unibody engineered for a low curb weight, and a low center of gravity, with excellent rigidity and a battery mounted centrally. Dual A-arm suspension at all four corners delivers 21 inches of wheel travel, dampened by long-travel shock absorbers.

The Brawley GTS rolls on 18 inch aluminum wheels shod with 35 inch Atlas Paraller M/T tires. Ground clearance is generous at 18 inches (one and a half feet), and the vehicle measures 147.5 inches in overall length, that’s slightly shorter than a Mini Cooper SE.

The Brawley GTS really distinguishes itself from conventional gas-powered UTVs with its electronic drive modes. eCrab mode enables diagonal movement for navigating tight obstacles. The eSteer system provides front and rear axle steering for a turning radius far tighter than the vehicle’s footprint would suggest.

The eTank mode allows zero-radius pivot turns by spinning wheels in opposing directions. And eCrawl delivers low-speed traction control for technical rock crawling, sending power to the wheels with the best traction and limiting the spin of wheels that are in the air or that have reduced grip.

The Brawley GTS seats four in a fully enclosed, climate-controlled cabin with air conditioning, heating, heated seats, power windows, and a Bluetooth Kicker audio system. The dashboard has analog gauges and aircraft-style toggle switches rather than touchscreens, and four-point harnesses are in place for each occupant.

The Brawley GTS is being offered for sale with a base price of $49,950 USD. A less expensive GT model starts at $42,950 USD, with a base-trim Brawley planned at $34,950 USD. Deliveries began in 2025 in US markets, with broader availability expected in the coming months and years.

The Vanderhall Brawley GTS Shown Here

The vehicle you see here is a 2026 Vanderhall Brawley GTS with just 40 miles on the odometer, making it essentially a brand new model. It’s the higher-end GTS version of the Brawley with all the bells and whistles.

It sits on 18″ aluminum wheels with 35″ tires, it has long-travel coilover suspension, and inboard disc brakes, as well as a fixed glass sunroof, and it has the four Brawley drive modes including eCrab mode, eTank mode, eCrawl mode, and the eSteer system.

Inside you’ll find a four-seat cabin with heated fixed-back bucket seats trimmed in black V-Tex leatherette with plaid inserts. It has four-point harnesses for each occupant, a heater, stainless-steel pedals, a push-button ignition, power windows, and a Bluetooth audio system.

This Brawley GTS is now being offered for sale out of Roswell, Georgia with a battery charger, a Manufacturer’s Certificate of Origin, and a bill of sale for off road use only. If you’d like to read more or register to bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer