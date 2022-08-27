This is the Bellroy Venture Duffel, it’s a rugged 40 liter duffel bag made from a water-resistant ripstop fabric coupled with water-resistant zippers, and it has an extra-wide zipper allowing easy access to its contents.

Bellroy is an Australia company that was founded back in 2010 around a kitchen table. The company name comes from combining Bells Beach with Fitzroy, the two key locations where the company has offices.

Since 2020 the company has grown quickly, they now have retailers in 120 countries around the world, they employ 70 people, and they make an extensive line of wallets, bags, smartphone cases, key covers and more.

The Bellroy Venture Duffel was developed as a 21st centry version of the age-old duffel bag. It’s made from water-resistant, rip-stop material and inside you’ll find a detachable water-resistant stuff sack ideally suited for holding your shoes without letting them get everything else in the bag dirty.

You’ll also find elevated mesh zip pockets inside to help keep your stuff organized, and it has an external quick-access pocket with a key clip. The bag has reinforced, rolled-edge grab handles and detachable padded shoulder straps with two mounting positions.

Bellroy offer the Venture Duffel in Midnight (black) and Nightsky (dark blue) colorways and they retail for $179 USD. Huckberry is currently offering the bag with free US shipping and free 60 day returns.

