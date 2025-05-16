This is a 1944 North American P-51D Mustang that was delivered new to the USAAF where it saw out its military service. It was restored in 2012 and painted to represent the 357th FG Mustang nicknamed “Swamp Fox.”

In late 2012 Lt. Col. Will Foard, USAF (ret), the original pilot of Swamp Fox, was taken up for a flight in this Mustang, in front of family and friends, for a formation flight with two other 357th FG P-51s making for a beautiful full-circle moment.

Fast Facts – The “Swamp Fox” P-51D Mustang

The North American P-51D Mustang, introduced in 1944, was a critical WWII fighter aircraft known for its long range and excellent performance. Originally designed in response to a British request, it became legendary after pairing its airframe with a Rolls-Royce Merlin V12, enabling high-altitude performance unmatched by earlier versions.

The P-51D featured a bubble canopy, six .50 cal Browning machine guns, and a Packard-built Merlin engine producing 1,490 bhp. With drop tanks, it could escort bombers deep into Nazi-held Europe, contributing to the Allies’ air superiority – achieving a 4,950 enemy kill tally by the end of the war.

Postwar, the Mustang remained in use during the Korean War and later gained a second life in civilian hands as a premier air racing aircraft. Heavily modified P-51Ds like Strega and Voodoo dominated the Reno Air Races, often exceeding 450 mph thanks to their improved aerodynamics and upgraded V12s.

The Mustang featured here (serial 44-74202) was restored in 2012 and painted as “Swamp Fox,” honoring Lt. Col. Will Foard of the 357th FG. Its meticulous restoration involved experts from Allied Fighters, Vintage Airframes, and Roush Aviation. It is currently for sale with 876.1 airframe hours since restoration.

The North American P-51D Mustang

The North American P-51D Mustang is widely regarded as one of the most significant and effective fighter aircraft of the Second World War. The earliest origins of the P-51 started in around 1940, when the British Purchasing Commission approached North American Aviation with an urgent request for fighter aircraft. The United States had not yet joined WWII, but the British were well-and-truly already in the trenches.

Rather than license-building the outdated Curtiss P-40 Warhawk for the Brits, North American proposed an entirely new design. Remarkably, the prototype NA-73X flew just 102 days after the order was placed, making its first flight on October the 26th, 1940.

Initially designated the Mustang Mk I by the British, the early models were equipped with the Allison V-1710 V12 aero engine. Although well-designed, these early Mustangs underperformed at high altitudes due to the limitations of the Allison powerplant. Recognizing the potential of the airframe, British engineers fitted the Mustang with the Rolls-Royce Merlin V12 engine, instantly transforming its performance.

This modification proved revolutionary, dramatically improving high-altitude capability and speed. Soon after, the Merlin-powered P-51B and P-51C versions entered production in America, quickly earning a reputation among pilots for their agility and high-altitude performance.

The definitive (and most prolific variant) of the Mustang was the P-51D. It featured several important refinements, most notably: a bubble canopy providing outstanding visibility, a strengthened airframe, improved armament with six wing-mounted .50 caliber Browning machine guns, and the American-made version of the Rolls-Royce Merlin V12 manufactured by Packard under license.

This engine, named the Packard V-1650, produced approximately 1,490 bhp. As a result, the maximum speed of the P-51D was about 437 mph (703 km/h) at altitude, and it had a range of up to 1,650 miles (2,655 km) with external drop tanks fitted.

This combination allowed Mustangs to escort Allied bombers all the way to Germany and back, drastically reducing bomber losses and enabling more aggressive strategic bombing campaigns deep within Axis-held territory. This almost certainly helped bring the end of the war closer than it otherwise would have been.

The Mustang quickly became a favorite among Allied pilots due to its exceptional maneuverability, and for its range, meaning they didn’t have to leave their bomber brethren to battle the Nazi fighters alone. The P-51D served primarily in the European and Pacific theaters of war, where Mustang pilots amassed one of the highest kill-to-loss ratios of the entire conflict.

P-51Ds destroyed approximately 4,950 enemy aircraft during the war, more than any other Allied fighter. A significant advantage was its versatility, equally capable as a dogfighter, ground-attack aircraft, and long-range escort fighter. Mustang pilots, including legendary aces such as Chuck Yeager and George Preddy, frequently credited their aircraft’s design, aerodynamics, and blistering speed for their combat successes.

Post-war, the P-51D Mustang continued to serve actively in multiple conflicts, including the Korean War, until jet-powered aircraft eventually rendered it obsolete for frontline military roles. Despite its disappearing military usefulness, the Mustang found a new life in civilian aviation – particularly in the world of air racing.

In the decades following WWII, numerous surplus Mustangs were purchased by private pilots and modified extensively for competitive air racing. Their powerful Merlin engines, aerodynamics, and ease of modification made them ideal candidates for high-speed racing.

The most famous examples being “Strega,” “Voodoo,” and “Dago Red” – they became iconic figures in the Reno National Championship Air Races, regularly reaching speeds well above 450 mph. The Reno races would become a showground for the continued development of the Mustang and the mighty V12 that powers it.

The P-51D Mustang Shown Here – “Swamp Fox”

The aircraft you see here, designated 44-74202, was delivered new to the USAAF on May the 7th, 1945. It remained in the United States during the war, and was sold as military surplus at the McClellan AFB auction in 1957.

After this time, the history of this Mustang becomes a little less clear, it’s known that it was flown for a few more years before it was partially disassembled, perhaps for a restoration, and then stored until 2007.

After this time the restoration to its current condition began, this process was managed by Jeff Harris at Allied Fighters in Chino, California with Mike Breshears of Vintage Airframes in Caldwell, Idaho doing the majority of the work.

Roush Aviation in Michigan overhauled the Packard Merlin engine, and additional help was provided by Fighter Rebuilders (Chino, California) and Westpac Restorations (Colorado Springs, Colorado).

The first flight after the restoration was completed took place in mid-May of 2012, the current owner bought it a month later, and had it finished in the livery of Lt. Will Foard’s “Swamp Fox” that had been part of the 364th Fighter Squadron, in the 357th Fighter Group, based out of Leiston, in England during the war.

As mentioned in the introduction, Lt. Will Foard was taken up in the plane in 2012 for a formation flight with two other Mustangs while his family and friends looked on.

The aircraft is now being offered for sale by Platinum Fighter Sales. It has 876.1 hours on the airframe since the restoration, and 518.1 hours on the engine since the last overhaul by Roush Aviation.

If you’d like to read more about this unusual piece of American history or inquire about buying it you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Platinum Fighter Sales