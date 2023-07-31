This go kart is based on the design of the 1987 Indianapolis 500-winning March-Cosworth 87C that was driven by Al Unser, Sr.

The kart has a bright yellow fiberglass body designed to look like the Al Unser, Sr’s Cummins-sponsored 87C, it has front and rear wings, a single seat, a rear mounted engine, an unusual front roll hoop, a steering yoke, two pedals, and it has all the same sponsor logos as the original full-size car.

Underneath that body you’ll find a study tubular steel frame that’s finished in black, with power provided by an OHV Predator 212cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine, producing 6.5 hp.

This Predator engine is a common choice for go karts, it’s also used on everything from pressure washers to cement mixers, compressors, mowers, log splitters, vacuums, tillers, water pumps, chipper/shredders, generators, blowers, and more – so finding spare parts should never be a problem.

The engine is mated to a centrifugal clutch and it has a chain drive to the rear axle. Braking is accomplished with a rear drum brake, and the kart rides on 6″ painted steel wheels mounted with bias-ply slick tires. It’s worth noting that these tires should be replaced sooner rather than later as they’re showing signs of age-related cracking.

Above Video: This is the complete coverage of the 1987 Indianapolis 500, it runs at three and a half hours. In it, you’ll see Al Unser, Sr. taking the checkered flag in his bright yellow Cummins-sponsored March-Cosworth 87C.

Karts like this can make great weekend toys for all ages, and with just 6.5 hp it’ll be fast enough to be fun without being too dangerous. Alternatively, it would also make a great display piece for fans of retro racing.

It’s now being offered for sale out of Fresno, California on Bring a Trailer. If you’d like to read more about it or place a bid you can visit the listing here.

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer