This is a Ferrari Enzo F140B V12 engine, it was built by the Italian automaker as a replacement unit, and it remains in its original factory crate.

Just 399 examples of the Ferrari Enzo were originally built, a 400th car was then built in 2004 and donated to the Vatican. It was auctioned off for charity and raised $1.1 million USD.

The car was named for Enzo Ferrari, the company’s larger-than-life creator who founded Ferrari back in 1939 as Auto Avio Costruzioni due to the fact that he couldn’t legally use the name Ferrari for four years from 1939 onwards due to an agreement after he left Alfa Romeo.

Above Video: This is the original Top Gear episode covering the Ferrari Enzo, this car actually belongs to Nick Mason from Pink Floyd and he makes an appearance in the film.

The first Ferrari-badged car would appear in 1947, the 125 S, which began a long trend of V12-powered automobiles with the prancing horse badge affixed to the hood.

The Ferrari Enzo would be unveiled in 2002 at the Paris Motor Show and those who had ordered the earlier Ferrari F40 and Ferrari F50 were given priority. All 399 allocated cars sold before production began.

The design of the Enzo was notable for a number of reasons, it incorporated a slew of Formula 1 technologies and some elements that are banned in F1, like active aerodynamics. The car had a recorded top speed of 355 km/h (or 221 mph) with a 0-62 mph time of 3.1 seconds and an 11 second quarter mile time.

All of this was possible thanks to the 65º V12 mounted behind the driver. The Tipo F140B V12 has a displacement of 6.0 liters, it’s a naturally-aspirated engine with double overhead cams per bank, four valves per cylinder, variable valve timing, fuel injection, and it produces 660 bhp at 7,800 rpm with 485 lb ft of torque at 5,500 rpm.

The engine you see here is an unused original example that remains in its factory crate. It’ll probably be bought by an Enzo owner who wants a spare engine on standby, it may also sell to a collector, and there’s a small chance it’ll sell to a lunatic who wants to put it in a Fiero.

If you’d like to red more about the engine or register to bid you can visit the listing here. It’s due to be offered by RM Sotheby’s on the 10th of December in Miami and at the time of writing there is no price guide.

