This is the Snugpak Stratosphere and it’s almost certainly the lightest tent we’ve ever featured on Silodrome – weighing in at just 2.5 lbs in total, or 1.13 kgs.

This low weight makes it ideal for both motorcycle adventurers and hikers, and for those heading off-road in their 4×4 but keeping things minimal.

The Snugpak Stratosphere measures in at 91 inches long, 32 inches wide, and 20 inches tall when set up – enough to comfortably accommodate one person. When packed up ready for travel it measures in at 12 inches long by 5 inches wide – approximately the same size as a footlong Subway sandwich.

The top fabric of the tent is made from 50D nylon Rip-Stop with a 5000 millimeter waterproof polyurethane coating, the bottom layer is a 210T nylon with an 8000 millimeter waterproof polyurethane coating – combined they ensure you stay dry inside even when there’s a storm outside.

The head of the tent is held up with two flexible poles to allow you to sleep in comfort, there’s also a rollaway No-See-Um mosquito mesh to ensure excellent airflow through the tent and to reduce any condensation buildup.

Each tent comes with a basic repair kit including a pole repair sleeve, all seams are taped sealed, and it comes with a bag for easy carrying.

Snugpak make all of their equipment in their West Yorkshire factory in the North of England, it’s a listed mill built in the 1800’s on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

The Snugpak Stratosphere retails for $180 USD and the company’s Amazon store currently has 5 left in stock with a restock expected soon.

