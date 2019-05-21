1983 24 Hours of Le Mans Porsche T-Shirt by Petro Camp

In 1983 the Porsche 956 made history by finishing the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, and 10th. It would have been a clean sweep of the top 10 but for the BMW M88-powered Sauber C7 in 9th place.
To celebrate their victory the Porsche PR department created one of the most famous full page car advertisements in history – the image on the t-shirt above. The tongue-in-cheek design won the company accolades from all quarters and in the years since it’s made regular appearances on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and elsewhere as it’s discovered by a newer generation.
This T-shirt by the team at Petro Camp celebrates the original design, with a large print on the back and a “P” on the front left chest that stands for both “Porsche” and “Petro Camp”. Each of these tees is made from certified 100% organic cotton and is made in Barcelona, Spain.
Sizes range from M, to L, XL, and XXL, and there’a a handy sizing chart on the website to ensure you get the right fit first time.
