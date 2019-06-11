For Sale: Patrick Dempsey’s 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback Reading time: about 2 minutes. American

In 2008 racing driver (and actor) Patrick Dempsey worked closely with the team at Panoz to develop what he believed was the perfect 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback.

The project had no upper limit on price, the key was to build the greatest custom ’65 Fastback of all time. By the time the car was complete over 3,900 hours of labour had been spent on it, as well as over $300,000 USD.

Patrick Dempsey – Racing Driver + Team Owner

Dempsey is best known for his role as neurosurgeon Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in the television series Grey’s Anatomy and his slew of leading film roles, but in the motor racing community he’s known as a genuinely talented racing driver in the vein of Paul Newman.

In interviews Dempsey has said he’d quit acting and race full time if he could, he’s competed at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Rolex 24 at Daytona, and Ensenada SCORE Baja 1000 off-road race.

He’s also a co-owner of the Vision Racing IndyCar Series team and the current owner Dempsey Racing, the latter of which can be seen competing at world class events in the USA and Europe.

Though he’s best known for his love of Porsches, particularly 911s, Patrick has an expansive collection of cars including a number of American icons like the Mustang.

The 1965 Dempsey-Panoz Ford Mustang Fastback

The car you see here is a one-off build that started from bare metal using hybrid a unibody and space frame architecture integrated with an original S197 5th generation Mustang floorpan and firewall. It has a fabricated torque box, front and rear crush zones, and integrated side impact protection – offering far better passenger safety than any ’60s muscle car ever could.

Under the hood you’ll find a 2004 (SN95) Mustang Cobra SVT V8, it’s a supercharged 4.6 litre engine with 32 valves, double overhead cams, and 390 hp and 385 ft lbs of torque. This engine was then tuned by the engineers at Panoz to produce 420 hp and 420 ft lbs of torque, all sent through a Tremec T56 6 speed manual transmission.

The suepsnion is all considerably more advanced than what was used on the original car, up front there’s a Panoz version of the SN95 code Mustang system updated with coil over shock absorbers and adjustable double wishbones. In the rear there’s a three-link live axle from an S197 code Mustang with modern disc brakes and ABS.

Inside the car you’ll find a black leather interior, the car was purchased from Dempsey by the team at Equus Automotive, best known for their BASS 770 modern muscle car. You have to wonder if they took some inspiration from this Mustang given the similarities.

The car was built to be daily driver capable, so it has air conditioning, a Becker Mexico radio with Bluetooth, power seats, power door locks, and power windows.

If you’d like to read more about the car you can click here to visit Blacksmith Garage, it’s currently listed for sale although there’s no price listed, you can contact the team at Blacksmith for additional information.