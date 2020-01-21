The 911 Turbo T-Shirt by Petro Camp

This is the 911 Turbo T-Shirt by the team at Petro Camp, it’s one of their newer designs and it features blueprints of what is almost certainly the most famous turbocharged sports car in history.
Porsche originally developed the Turbo 911 in the early 1970s as a homologation special, they gave it the model number “930” and this is the name typically used by enthusiasts when referring to the car.
The early 911 Turbo has legendary turbo lag and due to the rear mounted engine it’s prone to snap oversteer – a handling trait that caught many drivers out, and resulted in more than a few 930s ending up on the scrapheap. That said, experienced drivers could get astonishing performance out of the 930, and today they’re highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts alike.
This t-shirt by Petro Camp features the blueprints for the 930 on the back, with a simple “911 Turbo” graphic on the front chest. It’s made from 100% certified organic cotton, and each one is designed and produced with local suppliers in Barcelona, Spain.
Petro Camp offer the t-shirt in sizing from M to XXL, the last batch of these sold out very quickly and we expect this batch to do the same.
