Whiskey Peaks Rock Glasses

The Whiskey Peaks rocks glasses have three dimensional impressions of America’s greatest mountain peaks in their bases – Denali, Half Dome, Mt. Rainier, and Mt. Whitney. Each glass is hand-blown from premium lead-free glass, and come in a full set – with one of each.
As each glass is made by hand, it will have a vertical seam down the side and some minor variations due to the fact they’re traditionally handmade, and the lead-free glass is lighter than its leaded counterpart yet equally durable.
