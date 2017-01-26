Velomacchi Speedway Tool Roll Reading time: about 1 minute. Accessories

The Velomacchi Speedway Tool Roll has been designed specifically for motorcyclists who like to ensure they have all the essential tools with them – particularly on road trips. Once unfurled each tool roll has a flip out cover with a magnet in the centre to keep hold of loose nuts, bolts, and washers.

Internally there are 18 elasticated slots for spanners, Allen keys, and other tools, as well as 7 elasticated loops, and a clear pouch for loose items. The tool roll closes with dual adjustable webbing closure straps and aluminium hooks, and it has a top mounted carry handle.

