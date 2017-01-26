Velomacchi Speedway Tool Roll

The Heritage driving gloves by Outlierman are handmade in Italy from Nappa lambskin leather, chosen for its softness and thinness, allowing you to feel steering wheel feedback clearly and without a thick layer of more traditional cow or buffalo leather in the way. There are 3 colour combinations, black/crimson (above), sunshine/petrol (below), and cobalt blue/taupe…
The Firestones and Broken Bones tee is a new design by the team over at Throttle Roll – a digital motorcycle magazine loaded with original stories and world class photography. The tee is a tongue-in-cheek swipe at the hyperventilating wimps who love nothing more than jumping down the throat of people who fit Firestone Champion…
The Legends of Speed series of collectible pins celebrate some of the most important and iconic names in the history of motorcycling – Rollie Free, “King” Kenny Roberts, Dick Mann, and Malcolm Smith. Each pin is made from black dye zinc alloy with a hard enamel fill, they measure in at 45mm x 30mm x…
The Malle Navigator Case has been developed as a modern version of the classic tank-mounted navigation systems used in years gone by, in races like the Baja 1000 and the Paris-Dakar. Whereas the original systems were often just maps that had been duct-taped to fuel tanks, the Malle guys have taken it a few steps…
The Saint Base Layer Kevlar Merino is a long sleeve crew designed to be the perfect middle-layer for motorcyclists who need to contend with cooler weather. Merino wool is famous for its heat insulating properties, and Saint have woven it together with DuPont™ Kevlar® para-aramid double spun fibres to provide significant abrasion resistance. Saint offer…
The new Spidi Garage Jacket has been been designed to offer a vintage visual appeal with thoroughly modern underpinnings. It’s made from high-quality Italian leather, with YKK zippers throughout, and a cotton lining. Spidi ship the Garage Jacket with EN1621-1 certified Warrior Lite protectors in the shoulders and elbows, and there’s a pocket for optional EN1621-2…
