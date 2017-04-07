VELDT Full Face Carbon Helmet Reading time: about 1 minute. British

VELDT is a helmet company based in one of the motorcycling world’s most hallowed places – the Isle of Man. The helmets are made from carbon fibre sourced from Japan, and each helmet is baked in an autoclave for 6 hours to harden the shell.

The current collection of VELDT helmets is built to both ECE and DOT safety standards, customers can choose between 3/4 or full face, there are a variety of shell colours to choose from, sizes range from XS through to XXL, each helmet has a Coolmax interior and a total weight of ~1100 grams.

The helmet shown here is a custom design built using the company’s online helmet configurator – allowing customers to choose from a variety of shells, chin bars, visors, and shields.

