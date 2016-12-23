The Unit P2 Skateboard Table has a top made from a 49″ bamboo longboard deck, and hardwood legs with floor-safe pivoting feet. It’s designed to fit in hallways or rooms where space is at a premium, and standard office or dining chairs fit under it easily – making it an ideal micro office.
Unit P2 is a skateboard company founded by Jeff Yarrington, the man behind The Fuel Haus and Bozi Boards. Jeff’s work has been shown worldwide, including both his iconic skateboard designs and his work with custom cars and motorcycles.
Buy Here
Related Posts
The Cunningham C3 was to be the only non-racing car ever built by Briggs Cunningham and his team, and it only came about due to a last minute rule change to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1953. This new rule called for all entered cars to have a production run of at…
Read More
The Ford GT40 is almost certainly the most famous, and most successful, result of Britain and America’s special cross-Atlantic automotive relationship. Many cars have been built as collaborative efforts between both countries of course, but the GT40 is the king. The development and racing years of the GT40 include some of the most important and…
Read More
The Harley-Davidson KHRM was a model made between 1955 and 1956, it’s thought that just 77 were made in total and finding survivors all these years later can be quite challenging. Harley developed the model as an attempt at competing with the trials and scrambles motorcycles coming out of Britain, sadly the KHRM wasn’t a…
Read More
Pete Brock is one of the icons of American automotive engineering, he’s probably most famous for designing the Shelby Cobra Daytona but he also holds the distinction of being the youngest designer ever hired by GM – at just 19. Whilst at GM one of his designs was picked as the basis for the next…
Read More
This vintage Silver Dollar Money Clip was made by Liberty Sterling in the 1940s, it features a front mounted US Morgan Silver Dollar coin with the reverse being an intricate dollar symbol for holding bills. The clip itself is made from .925 Sterling Silver and it measures in at 2.5″ long x 1.5″ wide x…
Read More
The new Spidi X-Nashville Boots were designed to look like the footwear used by cafe racers, chopper riders, and desert racers in the ’60s and ’70s – with all the additional protection you’d want from a product coming out of a company like Spidi. The leather upper is water-repellent and 1.4mm thick, the rear leather…
Read More