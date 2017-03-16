Original Trusco Cantilever Toolbox Reading time: about 1 minute. Design

The Trusco Cantilever Toolbox is designed to be a truly buy-it-for-life item that’ll never need replacing, and will likely get passed down through the family, although your kids might fight over who gets to take it home.

It’s a Japanese design known for its durability, the cantilever toolbox shown here is the largest version they make, with full-length carry handles, 12 moveable upper level dividers for small items, and a stamped steel body with a distinctive blue paint job.

Finding original Trusco toolboxes in the USA isn’t all that easy (beware of Chinese copies at discounted prices), but the team at Hand-Eye Supply import their own direct from the factory. A shipment is due in this week, although numbers will be limited, and when they’re sold out, they’re sold out.

