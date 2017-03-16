Original Trusco Cantilever Toolbox

The Lotus C-01 was designed by Daniel Simon – the guy who designed the Tron Lightcycles in the recent reboot, the Bubbleship from the movie Oblivion, and he collaborated with Ridley Scott on early vehicle concepts for Prometheus. Before his time working on conceptual future vehicles he worked at Volkswagen as a senior designer –…
Each year at about this time the iconic motorcycle site Bike EXIF releases their annual calendar. This is a calendar you’ll see on the walls of some of the greatest custom motorcycle garages in the world, as well as the shed walls of regular folks from Illinois to Invercargill. The 2017 calendar measures in at…
Typically it’s not advisable to sit inside a jet engine, in fact I’m told it’s one of the first things they teach you when you get a job loading suitcases into commuter planes. This Boeing 737 engine cowling has been removed from a decommissioned jet and rebuilt by the team at Fallen Furniture in their Bath,…
Super Veloce is a company dedicated to espresso makers that appeal to people who are obsessive about engineering, coffee, and engines. Each espresso machine is made from anticorodal (6082 & 6061/T6) alloy and stainless steel (316 Ti & 304), which is anodised for corrosion resistance. The base is high pressure thermoset carbon fibre (2×2 twill)…
The Belstaff Raleigh Jacket has been designed to carry forward the heritage of the company that was first founded in England in 1924, to sell some of the very first purpose built motorcycle jackets. Despite its classic styling, the Raleigh Jacket includes modern removable CE-ceritifed soft protection in the shoulders and elbows, with a pocket…
The BoomBarrel by BoomCase is a self-contained sound system in a small barrel. Internally it has a 50 Watt amplifier, a lithium-ion battery offering up 18+ hours of usability, a 5.25″ aluminium or black cone woofer, and it has two silk dome tweeters on top. With a frequency response of 70hz – 20,000hz and measuring…
