This 1971 Triumph Trail Blazer looks to me to be just about the perfect weekend warrior, the single cylinder 250 never really caught on when it was released in 1971 and so now they’re quite rare and tend to be viewed as collectibles. As with many British bikes of the era, the Trail Blazer had some relatively significant mechanical issues, they were famous for detonating their gearboxes at wildly inopportune times, the clutch was a temperamental as an old lady’s cats and the engine vibration in the upper rev-range was known to shake people into early-onset Parkinson’s.
Despite these short comings, the bike remains popular with vintage off-road enthusiasts. There are little communities dotted across Britain and other parts of the world where owners can share tips, parts and stories whilst commiserating when some poor chap’s transmission goes off like a small nuclear device.
The Triumph Trail Blazer pictured here is due to be auctioned off by Webb’s of New Zealand, it has a matching engine and frame number and is estimated to be worth somehwere in the region of $3,000 – $5,000.
Click here to view the listing.
Related Posts
The Land Rover first appeared in the years just after WWII, resources were strictly rationed in the United Kingdom and practicality was cherished above all else. The initial concept was to take the best elements of a tractor and blend them with the best elements of the Jeep – creating a vehicle that could be used on…
Read More
In 1966 an unusual agreement was made between Ford and the Hertz rental car company to deliver 1,003 examples of the Shelby Mustang GT350 for rental use by Hertz’s clientele. It was to be a double-barrelled marketing strategy that would boost the reputation of Hertz, and for Ford it would get huge numbers of people…
Read More
The Jaguar XK140 was released in 1954 as the successor to the mighty XK120, it wasn’t meant as a blank slate redesign but more of a series of tweaks to further improve the already very popular sports car. The XK120 got its name from its engine and its claimed top speed. The engine was the…
Read More
The original Honda CB650 was released in 1979 as the updated version of the CB550 – engine sizes were creeping up across the model range and the new “mid-size” CB650 was just 100cc smaller than the mighty Honda CB750 of 10 years earlier. In the ’60s and ’70s Honda liked to sell scrambler variants of…
Read More
The BMW R100 RS was released into the maelstrom of the motorcycle world in the late 1970s – the Japanese takeover was all but complete by this time and more traditional European and American marques had been struggling for close to a decade. The team at BMW Motorrad hired Hans Muth to come in and…
Read More
The Suzuki RG500 has been hailed by many as the Norton Manx of the 2-stroke era. Its unusual square-4 engine launched the Japanese 2-strokes to the forefront of global motorcycle racing competition – and kept it there for the better part of 20 years. The water-cooled, square-4, 2-stroke powerplant used in the RG500 was a significant gamble for…
Read More