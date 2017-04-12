Stylmartin Ace Motorcycle Boots Reading time: about 1 minute. Boots

Stylmartin’s Ace motorcycle boots are designed to be daily-wearable leather boots, with built in malleolus protection on both sides – making them ideal for motorcycle use. Each pair has a natural full grain leather upper with an anatomic, changeable, and antibacterial footbed, as well as an oil proof, anti-static, and anti-slip rubber sole.

For those who don’t want to wear down the leather on their shifter foot, the boots ship with a leather and elastic protector that can be worn on either side – for those of you riding vintage bikes with righthand side shifters. Sizes from 39 to 47 are available, and you can choose any color you like, so long as it’s brown.

